Kings vs. Oilers, Game 5 stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 5: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings and Oilers head back to Edmonton for game five of their best of seven series tied at two games apiece.

On Sunday, the Kings shook off two bad performances to get a massive 4-0 win in game four.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Game 5 Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

They were coming off two losses where they allowed 14 total goals to the Oilers but settled in on Sunday and shut out the high-powered Edmonton offense.

It was a must-win game for the Kings and they were able to get it and now they head back to Edmonton looking to take a surprising 3-2 lead on the Oilers.

The Oilers will be looking to win on their home ice and get within a game of clinching the first-round series.

The Oilers looked like they would roll through the rest of the series after their game two and three performances but came out flat in game four.

They hope the offense regains its form on Tuesday and they can get a bounce-back win and take the series lead.

The series will return to Los Angeles for game six on Thursday, with one of the two teams looking to close out the series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Game 5

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
