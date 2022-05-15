Kings vs. Oilers stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Kings and Oilers head back to Edmonton on Saturday for the decisive game seven of their first round series.

The Oilers recovered from two straight losses in their series with the Kings to get a 4-2 win in game six on the road.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Game 7 Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

They were shut out in game four and then lost in overtime of game five to go down 3-2, but they got the huge road win and now head home looking to get a series win over the pesky Kings.

Evander Kane continued his hot play with two more goals to pace the Oilers. Kane now has seven goals in the series scoring multiple goals in three different games.

He will look to do it again on Saturday as they try and eliminate the Kings.

The Kings will look to put the disappointment of losing at home behind them and get the big road win in game seven.

The Kings have proven they can bounce back in this series by winning games four and five after getting blown out in games two and three.

They will look to do it again on Saturday night, upset the Oilers, and advance to the second round.

Regional restrictions may apply.