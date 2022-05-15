Kings vs. Oilers stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Game 7: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings and Oilers head back to Edmonton on Saturday for the decisive game seven of their first round series.

The Oilers recovered from two straight losses in their series with the Kings to get a 4-2 win in game six on the road.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Game 7 Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

They were shut out in game four and then lost in overtime of game five to go down 3-2, but they got the huge road win and now head home looking to get a series win over the pesky Kings.

Evander Kane continued his hot play with two more goals to pace the Oilers. Kane now has seven goals in the series scoring multiple goals in three different games.

He will look to do it again on Saturday as they try and eliminate the Kings.

The Kings will look to put the disappointment of losing at home behind them and get the big road win in game seven.

The Kings have proven they can bounce back in this series by winning games four and five after getting blown out in games two and three.

They will look to do it again on Saturday night, upset the Oilers, and advance to the second round.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers Game 7

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) controls the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Kings vs. Oilers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs57 seconds ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) celebrates with center Connor McDavid (97) defenseman Cody Ceci (5) and right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) his empty net goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) controls the puck against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

By What's On TV Staff57 seconds ago
USATSI_18265807
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Dodgers

By Adam Childs57 seconds ago
UFC
UFC

Blachowicz vs. Rakic, Main Event stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush57 seconds ago
OWN
entertainment

How to Watch The Nightcap with Carlos King Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas57 seconds ago
imago1010602878h
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

By Rafael Urbina57 seconds ago
May 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero (23) dribbles the ball away from D.C. United midfielder Sofiane Djeffal (13) in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Nashville SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
May 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Justin Grimm (46) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Athletics

By Nick Crain30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy