How to Watch Kraken vs. Canucks

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Canucks playoff hopes are on thin ice as they host the Kraken on Tuesday night.

With three games remaining, the Canucks (38-30-11) are still mathematically alive for a spot in the playoffs. Realistically, however, Vancouver is in deep trouble, hosting the Kraken (26-46-6) on Tuesday while trailing Dallas by six points with three games to play.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks Today:

Game Date: April 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Stars can eliminate the Canucks with a regulation tie against the Golden Knights on Tuesday night. They face off about 90 minutes before Seattle and Vancouver drop the puck.

The Kraken have put together a solid final month, going 5-6-0 in April. They've lost two straight, including a 3-2 loss at Dallas on Saturday.

The Canucks have lost three in a row, picking up just one point in that span. On Saturday, Vancouver fell 6-3 at Calgary. The skid comes on the heels of six consecutive victories.

Jared McCann tops Seattle with 26 goals and 47 points this season. Elias Pettersson has scored 32 goals for the Canucks, while center J.T. Miller has 30 tallies and 96 points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks

TV CHANNEL: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
