How to Watch Kraken at Flames

The Flames look to take both legs of a home-and-home series against the Kraken on Tuesday.

After the Flames took the first game in the home-and-home series, Calgary will now host the Kraken at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.

Calgary leads the Pacific Division with 97 points this season, which is the second-most in the Western Conference behind only the Colorado Avalanche (110 points).

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Flames won their fourth game in a row, defeating Seattle by a final score of 4-1 on Saturday. Calgary defenseman Noah Hanifin set up all four goals with a four-assist performance, which saw four different Flames find the back of the net. Trevor Lewis broke a 1-1 tie in the first period to give Calgary the lead, as the Flames rattled off three straight goals.

As for the Kraken, they are currently at the bottom of the Pacific Division with 52 points in their inaugural season and are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

Seattle will look for its first win in team history against the Flames on Tuesday night.

