How to Watch Kraken at Wild

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Seattle Kraken and Minnesota Wild look for their fourth straight victory.

The Wild have clinched a playoff position and they are playing some of their best hockey at the exactly right time. They've won four of their last five games and will be going for their fourth win in a row. As for the Kraken, they've had a tough inaugural season but they have much to look forward to on the horizon. At the very least, Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch became a minority owner of the club and everything he is involved with turns to gold. Besides, the Kraken will also be going for their fourth win in a row tonight as well. 

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wild beat the Canucks in their previous game 6-3 which insured their playoff spot and they will be facing off against their divisional rival St. Louis Blues. It's good that the Wild are hot right now because they have lost all three of their games against the Blues. In Minnesota's game against Vancouver Kevin Fiala scored twice to fuel their offensive onslaught. Look for another high-scoring game here tonight. 

Seattle has also won three in a row but their last game was one of the most impressive they've had all season. They beat the Colorado Avalanche who have been considered the best team for much of the season. Now Colorado is two points behind Florida for the President's Trophy. After one period they were up 3-1 against the Avalanche after scoring the first three goals on the road. They almost let Colorado back in but held them off 3-2. Don't be surprised if the Kraken surprise their opponent again here tonight.  

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
