How to Watch Kraken vs. Blackhawks

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kraken make their first-ever trip to Chicago Thursday night. They'll face a Blackhawks team that just recalled one of its top prospects from the AHL.

Thursday night, the Kraken head to one of the few NHL cities they've yet to visit. Seattle will take a trip to the Windy City to take on the Blackhawks. Chicago is expected to have one of its top prospects returning to the lineup for the game.

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Seattle is in the middle of a four-of-five on the road stretch. That began Wednesday night with a loss in St. Louis. The Kraken will also face Calgary and Winnipeg in the coming days.

Chicago is in the second game of a three-game homestand. The Blackhawks opened that stretch up Wednesday night falling 3-2 in overtime to the Coyotes.

For Thursday night's game, the Blackhawks could be getting some reinforcements. The organization's top prospect Lukas Reichel was recalled earlier this week and skated with the team at practice on Wednesday. Reichel had two separate stints in the NHL earlier this season but has yet to record a point in five games.

The first two meetings between these teams this season took place in Seattle. The Blackhawks won the first game 4-2 on Nov. 17 with the Kraken then grabbing a 3-2 shootout win on Jan. 17.

Puck drop for this one is at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can find the game on NBC Sports Chicago.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Chicago
Time
8:30
PM/ET
