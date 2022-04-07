How to Watch Kraken vs. Blackhawks

The Kraken make their first-ever trip to Chicago Thursday night. They'll face a Blackhawks team that just recalled one of its top prospects from the AHL.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Chicago Blackhawks Timberwolves today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Seattle is in the middle of a four-of-five on the road stretch. That began Wednesday night with a loss in St. Louis. The Kraken will also face Calgary and Winnipeg in the coming days.

Chicago is in the second game of a three-game homestand. The Blackhawks opened that stretch up Wednesday night falling 3-2 in overtime to the Coyotes.

For Thursday night's game, the Blackhawks could be getting some reinforcements. The organization's top prospect Lukas Reichel was recalled earlier this week and skated with the team at practice on Wednesday. Reichel had two separate stints in the NHL earlier this season but has yet to record a point in five games.

The first two meetings between these teams this season took place in Seattle. The Blackhawks won the first game 4-2 on Nov. 17 with the Kraken then grabbing a 3-2 shootout win on Jan. 17.

Puck drop for this one is at 8:30 p.m. ET. You can find the game on NBC Sports Chicago.

