Jared McCann and the newly formed Kraken travel to Boston to take on Brad Marchand and the rising Bruins on Tuesday night.

The Kraken have had a dismal season up to this point. They are 14-26-4 with a -40 goal differential. For the last five games, they have alternated wins and losses. They lost to the Blues and then beat the Panthers. After that, they lost to the Predators and then beat the Penguins.

In their most recent game, they beat the Rangers 3-2. Jared McCann leads the team in points and is our Seattle star-watch candidate. He has 28 points which consists of 10 goals and 18 assists.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The Bruins are going to be one of Seattle's tougher opponents this week. They are 25-14-3 and rank No. 8 in the East. They have lost three of their last five games to the Ducks, Avalanche, and most recently the Stars.

Their two wins come against the Jets and Coyotes. Boston's star-watch player is Brad Marchand. Marchand has 47 points (almost doubling McCann) on 21 goals and 26 assists this season.

This is the first of two games these two teams will play this season. Seattle is still trying to prove to the NHL that it can be a competitive team while Boston is trying to keep its spot in the playoffs. Who will take the seasons series lead in this game?

