How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Western Conference teams battle it out trying to get better positioning as the Kraken try to outlast the Jets at home on Thursday night.

Seattle is the second-worst team in the West currently. The Kraken are 16-29-4 this season with 36 points. That is eight points above Arizona for last place and seven points behind the Blackhawks for the No. 15 team in the conference.

Seattle is 7-13-2 on the road which is almost as good as its home record. Its last game ended in a 6-2 loss at home to Toronto last Monday. Jared McCann leads the team in points and goals with 31 overall points from 20 goals and 11 assists.

Game Date: Feb. 17th, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Jets are 21-18-8 this season and the No. 11 team in the West. They are 12-9-1 at home which is significantly better than their road record which bodes well for them in this match. They have 50 points which is tied with Vancouver. They are also four points behind the Stars.

Winnipeg is 4-4-2 in its last 10 games, and its last game ended in a 6-3 win against the Wild at home. Kyle Connor leads the team in points and goals, like McCann, with 51 points on 27 goals and 24 assists.

Winnipeg is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -145. Seattle's money line is +120. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 6.0 total goals.

