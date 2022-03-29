Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kraken look to play the spoiler role against a contending Kings team on Monday night.

The Kings are solidly in the No. 2 position in the Pacific Division and get a chance to inch closer to division-leading Calgary when they look to close a two-game home-ice sweep of the Kraken on Monday night.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Live stream the Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Seattle is 4-5-1 in its last 10 games but remains 19 points behind the Ducks in the Pacific basement. The Kraken came to LA on a two-game winning streak on Saturday night but fell behind early and never recovered.

Gabriel Vilardi's second goal of the season gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 15:05 of the first period, and Anze Kopitar netted goal No. 17 at 4:17 of the second for a 2-0 LA lead. 

Backup goalie Calvin Peterson stopped 23 shots to improve to 18-10-1 on the season. 

Seattle's issue has been scoring — the Kraken are near the bottom of the NHL with 170 goals, and Yanni Gourde's 38 points lead the team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Main
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with forward Marcus Johansson (90) and forward Jared McCann (16) and forward Ryan Donato (9) after a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) collides with Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will be sidelined for at least another two weeks with right hip soreness. giddey
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Wichita, KS, USA; Michigan Wolverines bench reacts to play during the game against the South Dakota Coyotes in the Wichita regional semifinals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Louisville vs. Michigan: Women's NCAA Tournament round 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Mar 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) controls the puck around Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 25, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) looks for the puck during the second period against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) defends Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Mar 18, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) shoots over the defense of Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy