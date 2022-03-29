The Kraken look to play the spoiler role against a contending Kings team on Monday night.

The Kings are solidly in the No. 2 position in the Pacific Division and get a chance to inch closer to division-leading Calgary when they look to close a two-game home-ice sweep of the Kraken on Monday night.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings Today:

Game Date: March 28, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T ROOT Sports Northwest Main

Seattle is 4-5-1 in its last 10 games but remains 19 points behind the Ducks in the Pacific basement. The Kraken came to LA on a two-game winning streak on Saturday night but fell behind early and never recovered.

Gabriel Vilardi's second goal of the season gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 15:05 of the first period, and Anze Kopitar netted goal No. 17 at 4:17 of the second for a 2-0 LA lead.

Backup goalie Calvin Peterson stopped 23 shots to improve to 18-10-1 on the season.

Seattle's issue has been scoring — the Kraken are near the bottom of the NHL with 170 goals, and Yanni Gourde's 38 points lead the team.

