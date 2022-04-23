How to Watch Kraken at Stars

Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Stars need a win on Saturday to continue their playoff push as they take on the Kraken.

In a huge Saturday night game, the Stars will host the Kraken in a key contest for playoff positioning. While they’re projected to slip into the postseason, the Stars have lost three straight games and are trending in the wrong direction.

If Dallas is able to get a win over Seattle, it’ll be an important one.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

Live Stream: You can stream Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Stars have 91 points on the season, good for fifth in the Central Division. If they’re going to make the playoffs in the Western Conference, they’ll need to string together a good final stretch of games to close the season.

While Dallas started to figure things out over the past few weeks, a record of 4-4-2 over the last 10 games has slowed down all momentum. Tonight should be a game the Stars are very capable of winning.

Seattle amidst its inaugural season in the NHL and sits last in the Pacific Division. With 58 points, the Kraken are a bottom-three team in the league.

With that in mind, they’ve flashed promise at times this season, showing a chance of success in the near future. With a fresh start next season, perhaps Seattle will take another step forward.

The Stars have a good mix of young talent and veterans that could be dangerous in the postseason. For them, it could come down to goaltending.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars

TV CHANNEL: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18135315
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Stars

By Nick Crain1 minute ago
USATSI_18130175
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Sharks

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17496999
College Baseball

How to Watch Maryland at Illinois in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Washington at Oregon in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Utah at USC in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1010946451h
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Milwaukee Admirals at Chicago Wolves in AHL Hockey

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Toronto Arrows at Houston SaberCats:

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Dallas Jackals at Old Glory DC

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy