How to Watch Kraken at Stars

The Stars need a win on Saturday to continue their playoff push as they take on the Kraken.

In a huge Saturday night game, the Stars will host the Kraken in a key contest for playoff positioning. While they’re projected to slip into the postseason, the Stars have lost three straight games and are trending in the wrong direction.

If Dallas is able to get a win over Seattle, it’ll be an important one.

How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest Alt 2

The Stars have 91 points on the season, good for fifth in the Central Division. If they’re going to make the playoffs in the Western Conference, they’ll need to string together a good final stretch of games to close the season.

While Dallas started to figure things out over the past few weeks, a record of 4-4-2 over the last 10 games has slowed down all momentum. Tonight should be a game the Stars are very capable of winning.

Seattle amidst its inaugural season in the NHL and sits last in the Pacific Division. With 58 points, the Kraken are a bottom-three team in the league.

With that in mind, they’ve flashed promise at times this season, showing a chance of success in the near future. With a fresh start next season, perhaps Seattle will take another step forward.

The Stars have a good mix of young talent and veterans that could be dangerous in the postseason. For them, it could come down to goaltending.

