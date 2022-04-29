How to Watch Lightning at Islanders

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lightning, a team headed for the playoffs, will take on the Islanders, the first team to miss the playoffs in the East.

The Lightning are one of the eight teams that have already been secured for the Eastern Conference portion of the NHL Playoffs.

However, these games still matter because realistically, they could still last anywhere from seed No. 4 to seed No. 6 depending on these final two outcomes.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+2

Live stream Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They are 49-22-8 through 79 games played this season totaling 106 points. They sit two points behind the Rangers and three points in front of the Bruins.

Tampa Bay ranks No. 7 in the NHL in goals scored with 273 this season and No. 6 in goals scored against them only giving up 218 goals this year.

The Islanders fell to one of the worst spots to end a season, the first team that didn't make the playoffs. They are 35-34-10 with 80 points on the year.

Despite the 20-point gap between them and the Capitals, it still hurts to miss the playoffs. 

They bring a five-game losing streak into the game, with four of those against playoff-caliber teams. It will try to break that streak here before the season ends.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG+2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Apr 21, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates across the blue line against the New York Rangers during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
