How to Watch Lightning at Maple Leafs Game 2

The Maple Leafs look to go up 2-0 on the Lightning when they play Wednesday night in Toronto in Game 2.

The Maple Leafs got the best of the two-time Stanley Cup champions on Monday when they shut out the Lightning 5-0.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs Game 2 Today:

Game Date: May 4, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs Game 2 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Jake Muzzin opened the scoring at 18:19 of the first period to give Toronto a 1-0 lead after one period.

The second period was a big one for the Leafs as they scored three times including a power-play goal by Auston Matthews and a shorthanded goal by David Kampf three minutes later.

Matthews would put a cap on the scoring when he got this second goal of the night at 8:16 of the third period.

It was a dominating performance for a Maple Leafs team that hasn't won a playoff series since 2004.

Toronto has had a lot of heartbreaks in the last 17 years and is looking to erase that with a win against the Lightning this year.

The Maple Leafs can't let up on Wednesday, though, as the Lightning could steal home-ice advantage with the win and even the series.

The Lightning have proven they know how to win and aren't going to go down without a fight.

Regional restrictions may apply.