How to Watch Lightning at Stars

The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Lightning can clinch a playoff spot with a win against the Stars on Tuesday.

The Lightning (44-20-8) are holding onto third place in the Atlantic Division and can lock up a playoff spot as they look for the NHL's first Stanley Cup three-peat since the Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83. Tampa Bay visits the Stars (41-27-4), who are in a tight battle in the Western Conference wild card chase.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Dallas Stars Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

The Lightning are four points behind the second-place Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, while the Bruins are just a point back. Meanwhile, Dallas is two points ahead of the Golden Knights for the second wild card spot in the West, but are just a point behind the Predators.

Both teams come in off Sunday victories. Tampa Bay blanked the Sabres 5-0, as Brian Elliott stopped 28 shots. Ondrej Palat scored a goal and added an assist in the win.

The Stars stopped a two-game losing skid with a 6-4 win at Chicago on Sunday. Jason Robertson scored his team-leading 33rd and 34th goals of the season in a 3:19 span in the second period.

Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists for the Stars, that are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Tampa Bay won the first meeting this season, taking a 3-1 decision at home on Jan. 15.

