How to Watch Lightning at Avalanche

Back-to-back Stanley Cup champions aim to avoid 0-2 hole on the road in Denver in this huge matchup between the Lightning and Avalanche.

If the Lightning are to become the first team in 39 years to win three consecutive championships in the NHL, avoiding dropping game two of the Stanley Cup Final tonight against the Avalanche will keep that hope alive. No team has dropped the first two games of the Final and come back to win since Boston in 2011.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche:

Game Date: June 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (WUTR – Utica)

In game one the hosts raced out to an early behind goals from Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin giving the Avalanche a 2-0 lead just 9:23 into the first period. Artturi Lehkonen later scored on a power play to end the first period with a 3-1 lead for Colorado.

Ondrej Palat and Mikhail Segachev each netted goals in a 48-second span midway through the second period tying the game at 3-3. After six goals in the game's first 27 minutes, none were scored in the final 33 seconds of regulation. Andre Burakovsky lit the lamp 83 seconds into overtime handing the Avalanche the win in game one.

The Lightning have lost game one in three of their four playoff series this year dropping game one of the Toronto series 5-0 before winning in seven games, then dropping game one of the eastern conference finals against the Rangers 6-2 before advancing in six games.

Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov has a six-game point streak coming into tonight with three goals and six assists in that span.

Nazem Kadri, the Avalanche’s fourth-leading scorer despite missing two games, is inching towards a return after thumb surgery though is doubtful to be available tonight.

