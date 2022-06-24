How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Five: Lightning at Avalanche

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game Five: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Avalanche head home for game five of the Stanley Cup Finals with a chance to win the cup against the Lightning on Friday.

The Avalanche fended off the Lightning's bid to tie the series on Wednesday night when they won 3-2 in overtime.

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche Today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream Stanley Cup Finals Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Avalanche trailed 2-1 heading into the third period but got a goal from Andrew Cogliano at 2:53 of the period to tie the game.

They then got the game-winner from Nazem Kadri at 12:02 of overtime. Kadri took a pass just before the blue line and then skated in and flipped a shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy that got stuck in the top of the net and confused the refs at first.

The win puts them one win away from winning the Stanley Cup and stopping the Lightning from winning their third straight.

The Lightning had bounced back with a huge 6-2 win in game two but couldn't get their offense going again and are now on the brink of elimination.

The Avalanche won the first two games of the series at home, including a 7-0 rout in game two.

They will look to remain perfect at home and finish off the Lightning once and for all in game five on Friday night.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
