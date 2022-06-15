How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Lightning vs. Avalanche:

The Lightning travel to Colorado on Wednesday for the opening game of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Avalanche.

The Lightning are looking to win their third straight Stanley Cup Championship when they begin their best-of-seven series with the Avalanche on Wednesday night.

How to Watch Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche Today:

Game Date: June 15, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live stream Stanley Cup Finals Game 1: Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Lightning are looking to become the first team to win three straight championships since the Islanders won four in a row from 1980-83.

It has been a tough road for the Lightning to get here, as they had to come back from a 3-2 deficit against the Maple Leafs and trailed the Rangers 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

They survived and will now take on the Avalanche, who have bullied their way through the Western Conference.

The Avalanche have lost just two games on their way to the Finals and have swept both the Predators and Oilers. They have looked dominant, but now must find a way to knock off the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions.

The Avalanche have been one of the best teams all year long and will look to prove it when they take on the Lightning.

Colorado is looking for its first Stanley Cup since 2001 and needs to get a win on Wednesday to hold on to its home-ice advantage.

Regional restrictions may apply.