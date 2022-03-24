Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in NHL action, the Lightning are set to travel to Boston to take on the Bruins.

The 2021-22 NHL season has been flying by so fast, and it's hard to believe how close the playoffs are to arriving. With that in mind, teams are looking to finish the regular season strong and get into the postseason. Tonight, one intriguing matchup will feature the Lightning traveling to Boston to face off against the Bruins.

How to Watch the Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins Today:

Game Date: March 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NESN

Live stream the Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Lightning hold a 39-17-6 record. They are certainly a playoff contender, but they need to string a few wins together to improve their position. Tampa Bay is coming off of a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes, and they would like to get back on track with a big win on the road.

On the other side of the rink, the Bruins are 39-19-5 and are a contender. Boston is a very talented all-around team, but just like the Lighting, the Bruins need to pick up a few wins in a row to secure their spot. In their last game, the Bruins beat the Canadiens by a final score of 3-2.

This should be an entertaining game between two teams that should be legitimate playoff contenders. Fans won't want to miss this one. Tune in to see who comes away with the big victory.

