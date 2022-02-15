The Lightning are looking to take over the top spot in the Eastern Conference against the Devils on Tuesday night.

The Lightning are the second-ranked team in the Eastern Conference entering Tuesday's game against the Devils. They are 31-11-6 through 48 games. They have 68 points, tied with the Penguins and one behind the Panthers for the lead in the conference.

They rank fourth in the NHL in goals scored this season with 161 through their first 48 games. Steven Stamkos has 54 points, leading the team in scoring with 22 goals and 32 assists.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Tampa Bay Lightning at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Devils rank just 12th in the conference with a 17-27-5 record through 49 games. They have 39 points, one behind the Islanders and one in front of the Senators.

This team recently snapped a seven-game losing streak with wins against the Canadiens and Blues. However, they lost their most recent outing at home against the Penguins 4–2.

This is the third contest between these two teams this season. The first one saw New Jersey win 5–3, but Tampa Bay was able to capture the next one 3–2.

Regional restrictions may apply.