How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lightning head back home Thursday night looking to win their second straight game when they play the Devils.

The Lightning finished a three-game road trip Saturday when they beat the Sharks 7-1. It was a big win for them after losing to the Ducks 5-1 Friday night. 

How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning Today:

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream the New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning game on fuboTV:

Tampa Bay has now won seven of its last nine games and is currently 28-10-5 overall. The Lightning is in second place in the Atlantic Division.

It has been just another great year for the Lightning, as they continue their march to a third straight Stanley Cup Championship.

Thursday night they will look to get a win in the first of three straight home games against a Devils team that has lost two in a row.

It has not been a great season so far for New Jersey, as the Devils are just 15-21-5 and have lost six of their last eight.

They did win three in a row right after the league-wide pause, but it has been tough since.

Thursday, though, they can get a glimmer of hope if they can pull off the upset of the Lightning on the road.

Regional restrictions may apply.

