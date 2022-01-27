How to Watch New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning head back home Thursday night looking to win their second straight game when they play the Devils.

The Lightning finished a three-game road trip Saturday when they beat the Sharks 7-1. It was a big win for them after losing to the Ducks 5-1 Friday night.

Game Date: Jan. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Tampa Bay has now won seven of its last nine games and is currently 28-10-5 overall. The Lightning is in second place in the Atlantic Division.

It has been just another great year for the Lightning, as they continue their march to a third straight Stanley Cup Championship.

Thursday night they will look to get a win in the first of three straight home games against a Devils team that has lost two in a row.

It has not been a great season so far for New Jersey, as the Devils are just 15-21-5 and have lost six of their last eight.

They did win three in a row right after the league-wide pause, but it has been tough since.

Thursday, though, they can get a glimmer of hope if they can pull off the upset of the Lightning on the road.

