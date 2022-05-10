Lightning vs. Maple Leafs stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lightning head back to Toronto for game five of their series with the Maple Leafs looking to go ahead 3-2.

On Sunday, the Lightning were able to even the series with the Maple Leafs when they raced out to a 5-0 lead and held off a rally to win 7-3.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5 Today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

The win was an excellent bounce-back win after they dropped game three 5-2. Their offense came alive in the win and they now head back to Toronto looking to take a 3-2 lead and put the Maple Leafs on the brink of elimination.

The Maple Leafs have done a great job of shutting down the Lightning offense in their two wins but have given up 12 total goals in their two losses.

The back and forth series has been very entertaining and now it is down to a best of three sets.

The Maple Leafs haven't won a playoff series since 2004 and are desperate to break that streak this year, but they need to get a win at home on Tuesday night. They can't afford to go down 3-2 with game six being in Tampa Bay.

The Lightning will be looking to steal another game on the road and set up a chance to clinch at home.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs Game 5

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Mar 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates with center Steven Stamkos (91) and left wing Alex Killorn (17) after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Stamkos assisted on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
