How to Watch Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game 1

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning open their quest for a three-peat on the road at Toronto on Monday against the Maple Leafs.

The Atlantic Division rivals meet for the first time in the postseason in Toronto on Monday.

How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream the Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Toronto finished strong in April to secure second place in the Atlantic and home ice for the first round, going 11-2-2. Tampa Bay finished the final month 8-5-2, but closed with five wins in its last six games.

The Maple Leafs are led by center Auston Matthews, who set a single season franchise record with 60 goals and finished with 106 points.

However, the top line may be without left wing Michael Bunting, who missed the final three games of the regular season with a lower body injury and is doubtful for Game 1. He has 23 goals in his first full NHL season. The Leafs have two 30-goal scorers in Mitch Marner and William Nylander.

Goalie Jack Campbell returned from an injury and was 4-0-1 with a .932 save percentage in five April starts.

Tampa Bay comes in healthy and led by captain Steven Stamkos, who scored 42 goals and had 106 points. Andrei Vasilevskiy does the bulk of the work in goal, posting a .916 save percentage in 63 starts.

The teams split four regular season meetings, each winning once in the other club's building. The Lightning lost 2-1 in overtime on Nov. 4 and won 5-3 on Dec. 9 in Toronto. At Tampa, the Leafs picked up a 6-2 win on April 4 and lost 8-1 on April 21.

Regional restrictions may apply.