How to Watch Lightning at Rangers, NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 5

The Rangers and Lightning have held serve on home ice thus far in series as we enter a pivotal game five on Thursday night.

The Rangers have won eight straight games at Madison Square Garden since a game-one loss in the first round to the Penguins. With the Eastern Conference Final tied at 2-2, New York can reach its first Stanley Cup Final since 2014 with two more victories on home ice. The Lightning, two-time defending Cup champions, are 4-4 on the road.

How to Watch NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 5: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: June 9, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Tampa Bay has been without home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs but won game seven at Toronto in the first round before sweeping the President's Trophy-winning Panthers in the second round.

The Lightning evened the series with a 4-1 victory in game four on Tuesday. Pat Maroon scored just 2:38 into the game and Tampa Bay led 3-0 before the Rangers got their lone goal with less than four minutes remaining. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 34 shots in the win.

New York was 3-0 against the Lightning during the regular season and Tampa Bay hasn't won at the Garden since a 4-3 overtime victory on Feb. 27, 2019. It's the second playoff meeting between the clubs; the Lightning won the Eastern Conference Final in seven games back in 2015.

