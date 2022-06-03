How to Watch Lightning at Rangers, Game Two

Skip to main content

How to Watch Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Rangers look to take a 2-0 lead on the Lightning when they host Tampa Bay in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Rangers struck first on Wednesday in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Lightning.

How to Watch Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live stream Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The Rangers and Lightning were tied at two in the middle of the second period, but two straight goals by Filip Chytill put New York in control.

Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad would add goals in the third period and the Rangers skated away with a 6-2 win.

It was a big first win for the Rangers who are trying to keep the Lightning from winning their third straight Stanley Cup.

Friday night, though, they need to get another win and keep ahold of home-ice advantage before they head to Tampa Bay for games three and four.

The Lightning struggled in game one, but if they can get a win in game two they are still in great shape in the series.

Tampa Bay has a ton of experience and won't be rattled by losing the first game, but doesn't want to get behind two games before heading back home.

The Lightning don't have to win game two, but it is still an important game for them.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Lightning at Rangers, Game Two

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
