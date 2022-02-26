Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Friday includes the Los Angeles Kings (27-17-7) visiting the Anaheim Ducks (25-19-9) at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings sit in seventh place and the Ducks are 10th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Los Angeles

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Anaheim

Kings vs Ducks Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kings

-1.5

5.5

Los Angeles and Anaheim Stats

  • The Kings score 2.9 goals per game (148 in 51 games), and the Ducks concede 3.0 (157 in 53).
  • The Ducks are 17th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Kings are eighth defensively (2.8 against).
  • Los Angeles is 14th in the league in goal differential, at +7 (+0.1 per game).
  • Anaheim is -1 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the league.
  • The Ducks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.2% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 16.1% of opportunities).
  • The Kings have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.0% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry has scored 26 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 18 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with 44 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.3 shots per game, shooting 23.9%.
  • Trevor Zegras has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 13 goals and 26 assists.
  • Sonny Milano has 29 points so far, including 11 goals and 18 assists.
  • John Gibson has allowed 102 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 1075 saves with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger), Ryan Getzlaf: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (47 total points), having registered 14 goals and 33 assists.
  • Viktor Arvidsson has 15 goals and 19 assists to total 34 points (0.8 per game).
  • Adrian Kempe's 33 points this season have come via 23 goals and 10 assists.
  • Cal Petersen has a 2.7 goals against average, and 494 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 42nd in the league.

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

February
25
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17756657
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Ducks

By Evan Massey
2 minutes ago
Feb 22, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) skates with the puck against the San Jose Sharks in the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
2 minutes ago
USATSI_17285565
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Lakers

By Ben Macaluso
2 minutes ago
imago0042012109h
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. Atlas

By Christine Brown
2 minutes ago
hockey fans
AHL Hockey

How to Watch San Diego Gulls at Henderson Silver Knights

By Christine Brown
2 minutes ago
imago1005372177h
Liga MX

How to Watch Juárez vs. Tigres UANL

By Frank Urbina
17 minutes ago
USATSI_17756661
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Coyotes

By Evan Massey
32 minutes ago
Feb 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) controls the puck as center William Karlsson (71) skates by during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff
32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy