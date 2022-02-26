Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/25/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Friday includes the Los Angeles Kings (27-17-7) visiting the Anaheim Ducks (25-19-9) at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings sit in seventh place and the Ducks are 10th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Friday, February 25, 2022

Friday, February 25, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Honda Center

Honda Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Anaheim

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and Anaheim Stats

The Kings score 2.9 goals per game (148 in 51 games), and the Ducks concede 3.0 (157 in 53).

The Ducks are 17th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Kings are eighth defensively (2.8 against).

Los Angeles is 14th in the league in goal differential, at +7 (+0.1 per game).

Anaheim is -1 overall in terms of goals this season, 15th in the league.

The Ducks have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.2% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 16.1% of opportunities).

The Kings have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.0% of penalties), and the Ducks have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has scored 26 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 18 assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with 44 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.3 shots per game, shooting 23.9%.

Trevor Zegras has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 13 goals and 26 assists.

Sonny Milano has 29 points so far, including 11 goals and 18 assists.

John Gibson has allowed 102 goals (2.8 goals against average) and collected 1075 saves with a .913 save percentage (20th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Josh Manson: Out (Finger), Ryan Getzlaf: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (47 total points), having registered 14 goals and 33 assists.

Viktor Arvidsson has 15 goals and 19 assists to total 34 points (0.8 per game).

Adrian Kempe's 33 points this season have come via 23 goals and 10 assists.

Cal Petersen has a 2.7 goals against average, and 494 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 42nd in the league.

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.