Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Kings (40-27-10) visiting the Anaheim Ducks (30-33-14) at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are eighth in the Western Conference (90 points), and the Ducks are 12th in the Western Conference (74 points).
How to Watch Anaheim vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Honda Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Los Angeles and Anaheim Stats
- The Kings are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Ducks are 22nd in goals conceded (3.2).
- The Ducks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Kings are conceding 2.9 (12th).
- Los Angeles has a -4 goal differential on the season, 18th in the league.
- Anaheim's goal differential is -34 on the season (21st in the NHL).
- The Ducks have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 15.8% of opportunities).
- The Kings have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (22nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 45 power-play goals (13th in power-play percentage).
Anaheim Impact Players
- Troy Terry has totaled 37 goals and 27 assists in 70 games for Anaheim, good for 64 points.
- Trevor Zegras has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 20 goals and 37 assists.
- Cam Fowler has netted nine goals on the season, adding 32 assists.
- John Gibson has given up 165 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassed 1555 saves with a .904 save percentage (36th in the league).
Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has scored 62 points in 77 games (18 goals and 44 assists).
- Adrian Kempe has totaled 49 points (0.7 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 16 assists.
- Trevor Moore's season total of 48 points has come from 15 goals and 33 assists.
- Jonathan Quick has allowed 109 goals (2.67 goals against average) and recorded 1068 saves.
Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Kings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Blackhawks
W 5-2
Away
-149
4/13/2022
Avalanche
L 9-3
Away
+224
4/16/2022
Blue Jackets
W 2-1
Home
-194
4/19/2022
Ducks
-
Away
-162
4/21/2022
Blackhawks
-
Home
-
4/23/2022
Ducks
-
Home
-
4/27/2022
Kraken
-
Away
-
Ducks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/12/2022
Panthers
L 3-2
Away
+344
4/14/2022
Lightning
L 4-3
Away
+282
4/17/2022
Blue Jackets
W 6-4
Home
-159
4/19/2022
Kings
-
Home
+138
4/23/2022
Kings
-
Away
-
4/24/2022
Blues
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Sharks
-
Away
-
Regional restrictions apply.