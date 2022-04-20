Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 12, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Mason Marchment (17) controls the puck in front of Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Kings (40-27-10) visiting the Anaheim Ducks (30-33-14) at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are eighth in the Western Conference (90 points), and the Ducks are 12th in the Western Conference (74 points).

How to Watch Anaheim vs. Los Angeles

Los Angeles and Anaheim Stats

  • The Kings are 21st in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Ducks are 22nd in goals conceded (3.2).
  • The Ducks are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Kings are conceding 2.9 (12th).
  • Los Angeles has a -4 goal differential on the season, 18th in the league.
  • Anaheim's goal differential is -34 on the season (21st in the NHL).
  • The Ducks have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.1% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 15.8% of opportunities).
  • The Kings have conceded 49 goals while short-handed (22nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 45 power-play goals (13th in power-play percentage).

Anaheim Impact Players

  • Troy Terry has totaled 37 goals and 27 assists in 70 games for Anaheim, good for 64 points.
  • Trevor Zegras has helped lead the offense for Anaheim this season with 20 goals and 37 assists.
  • Cam Fowler has netted nine goals on the season, adding 32 assists.
  • John Gibson has given up 165 goals (3.2 goals against average) and amassed 1555 saves with a .904 save percentage (36th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has scored 62 points in 77 games (18 goals and 44 assists).
  • Adrian Kempe has totaled 49 points (0.7 per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 16 assists.
  • Trevor Moore's season total of 48 points has come from 15 goals and 33 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has allowed 109 goals (2.67 goals against average) and recorded 1068 saves.

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Kings Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Blackhawks

W 5-2

Away

-149

4/13/2022

Avalanche

L 9-3

Away

+224

4/16/2022

Blue Jackets

W 2-1

Home

-194

4/19/2022

Ducks

-

Away

-162

4/21/2022

Blackhawks

-

Home

-

4/23/2022

Ducks

-

Home

-

4/27/2022

Kraken

-

Away

-

Ducks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/12/2022

Panthers

L 3-2

Away

+344

4/14/2022

Lightning

L 4-3

Away

+282

4/17/2022

Blue Jackets

W 6-4

Home

-159

4/19/2022

Kings

-

Home

+138

4/23/2022

Kings

-

Away

-

4/24/2022

Blues

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Sharks

-

Away

-

How To Watch

April
19
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
