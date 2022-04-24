Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with defenseman Alexander Edler (2) his goal scored against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Edler provided an assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL slate will see the Los Angeles Kings (42-27-10) hit the ice against the Anaheim Ducks (30-34-14), starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings rank sixth and the Ducks 12th in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Anaheim

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

10:30 PM ET TV: FOX

Arena: Staples Center

Head-to-head results for Los Angeles vs. Anaheim

Date Home Away Result 4/19/2022 Ducks Kings 2-1 LA 2/25/2022 Ducks Kings 4-1 LA 11/30/2021 Kings Ducks 5-4 (F/SO) ANA

Los Angeles and Anaheim Stats

The Kings put up 2.8 goals per game (224 in 79 games), and the Ducks give up 3.2 (251 in 78).

The Ducks are 24th in the league in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Kings are 12th in goals conceded (2.8).

Los Angeles is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at 0.

Anaheim's goal differential is -35 on the season (21st in the NHL).

On the power play, the Kings have scored 38 goals (on 16% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Ducks have conceded 40 (killing off 81.2% of penalties, 12th in league).

The Kings have conceded 51 goals while short-handed (22nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Ducks have scored 46 power-play goals (14th in power-play percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar is Los Angeles' top contributor with 64 points. He has 19 goals and 45 assists this season.

Adrian Kempe has racked up 52 points (0.7 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 18 assists.

Phillip Danault's 50 points this season have come via 26 goals and 24 assists.

Jonathan Quick has conceded 111 goals (2.6 goals against average) and recorded 1112 saves with a .909 save percentage (26th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Anaheim Impact Players

Troy Terry has scored 37 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 28 assists (0.4 per game), fueling the Anaheim offense with 65 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.5 shots per game, shooting 20.6%.

Trevor Zegras is a leading scorer for Anaheim with 57 total points this season. He has scored 20 goals and added 37 assists in 71 games.

Cam Fowler has netted nine goals on the season, adding 33 assists.

John Gibson has 1581 saves while allowing 167 goals (3.2 goals against average) with a .904 save percentage (35th in the league).

Ducks Injuries: Max Jones: Out (Pectoral), Jakob Silfverberg: Out (Lower Body), Sam Carrick: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.