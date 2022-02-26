How to Watch Kings at Ducks

The Kings will travel to Anaheim to take on the Ducks in an intriguing Friday night NHL matchup.

On Friday night in NHL action, fans will have plenty of different good games to choose from. With the push for the postseason currently underway, games are getting more and more important for every playoff-hopeful franchise. One intriguing matchup to watch tonight will feature the Kings traveling to Anaheim to take on the Ducks.

How to Watch the Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks Today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Prior to tonight's game, the Kings hold a 27-17-7 record and are looking to make their way into the playoffs. They need to string a few wins together and getting a big win tonight would be a step in the right direction. Los Angeles is coming off of a big 3-2 win over the Coyotes in its last outing.

On the other side of the ice, the Ducks are 25-19-9 so far this year. Anaheim is in a very similar situation to the Kings as it looks to find a spot in the playoff picture. In their last matchup, the Ducks ended up beating the Sharks by a final score of 4-3.

Needless to say, this is going to be a game that you aren't going to want to miss. Both of these teams are fighting for their playoff lives. Make sure to tune in to see which team picks up the huge victory.

