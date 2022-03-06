How to Watch Kings at Sabres

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings are traveling about as far as you can in the NHL when they take on the Sabres on Sunday.

The Kings are in the midst of breaking a three-year postseason drought as they are having one of their best seasons in years. With a win against the Sabres today, they will have already matched or surpassed their win total from the last three seasons. They are only second in the Pacific division behind the surging Flames. They will look to keep up the pressure against the rebuilding Sabres. 

How to Watch: Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabres

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabres on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings bounced back in their last game from consecutive losses. They surprisingly were completely caught off guard at home against the Bruins, losing 7-0, and then lost a nail-biter to the Stars 4-3 in which Dallas scored three unanswered goals. 

L.A. last played the Blue Jackets where they got a 4-3 win of its with an overtime goal scored by Viktor Arvidsson. The Kings scored three answered goals themselves and Arvidsson's last goal completed the hat trick. Their win mirrored their loss in a roundabout way. 

Buffalo won't be a pushover, though, especially at home and coming off back-to-back wins. The Sabres beat a good Maple Leafs team impressively 5-1 and then held off another playoff contender, the Wild, 5-4 in their last game with Jeff Skinner scoring two goals to secure the victory. 

They've stepped up offensively lately, something L.A. will have to contend and keep up with if they're going to pull out a win. Those wins ended a six-game losing streak and they have four more games to go on this homestand. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17829146
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Devils

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_17831091
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Sabres

By Ben Macalusojust now
USATSI_16190518
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Celtics

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_12813936
College Softball

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at LSU in College Softball

By Christine Brownjust now
USATSI_17722752
PGA Tour

How to Watch Arnold Palmer Invitational, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
imago1010330669h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Valencia at Barca Basketball

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_17673495
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Ohio State

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_16184527
Lacrosse

How to Watch Northwestern at North Carolina in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
USATSI_17672273
College Basketball

How to Watch Houston at Memphis

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy