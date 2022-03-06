How to Watch Kings at Sabres

The Kings are traveling about as far as you can in the NHL when they take on the Sabres on Sunday.

The Kings are in the midst of breaking a three-year postseason drought as they are having one of their best seasons in years. With a win against the Sabres today, they will have already matched or surpassed their win total from the last three seasons. They are only second in the Pacific division behind the surging Flames. They will look to keep up the pressure against the rebuilding Sabres.

How to Watch: Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabres

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabres on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings bounced back in their last game from consecutive losses. They surprisingly were completely caught off guard at home against the Bruins, losing 7-0, and then lost a nail-biter to the Stars 4-3 in which Dallas scored three unanswered goals.

L.A. last played the Blue Jackets where they got a 4-3 win of its with an overtime goal scored by Viktor Arvidsson. The Kings scored three answered goals themselves and Arvidsson's last goal completed the hat trick. Their win mirrored their loss in a roundabout way.

Buffalo won't be a pushover, though, especially at home and coming off back-to-back wins. The Sabres beat a good Maple Leafs team impressively 5-1 and then held off another playoff contender, the Wild, 5-4 in their last game with Jeff Skinner scoring two goals to secure the victory.

They've stepped up offensively lately, something L.A. will have to contend and keep up with if they're going to pull out a win. Those wins ended a six-game losing streak and they have four more games to go on this homestand.

Regional restrictions may apply.