How to Watch Kings vs. Wild

Both the Kings and Wild look to bounce back from back-to-back losses on Sunday.

The Kings should be on their toes for this one, highly motivated to come away from Minnesota and get a win against the Wild. Both of these teams have not clinched a playoff spot yet, even though that seems highly likely by season's end. But the Kings are in third in the Pacific with 86 points, with Vegas right on their tails.

This is all while the Wild sit in second in Central all knotted up with St. Louis, well behind the Avalanche.

How to Watch: Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild Today:

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild on fuboTV:

Both clubs are also trying to end two-game losing streaks after they won two straight games. Those losses were against division rivals that are closest to them in the standings. Connor McDavid proved to be too much once again, as the Kings dropped 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers. McDavid scored his career-high 42nd goal and became only the seventh player in NHL history to notch several point streaks of at least 15 games.

Minnesota is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. Robert Thomas scored the game-winning goal early in overtime. The Blues scored three straight goals to steal the win after the Wild was up 3-1 in the third period. Look for them to close out better tonight.

