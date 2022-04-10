How to Watch Kings vs. Wild

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Kings and Wild look to bounce back from back-to-back losses on Sunday.

The Kings should be on their toes for this one, highly motivated to come away from Minnesota and get a win against the Wild. Both of these teams have not clinched a playoff spot yet, even though that seems highly likely by season's end. But the Kings are in third in the Pacific with 86 points, with Vegas right on their tails. 

This is all while the Wild sit in second in Central all knotted up with St. Louis, well behind the Avalanche. 

How to Watch: Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild Today: 

Game Date: April 10, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)

Live stream Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both clubs are also trying to end two-game losing streaks after they won two straight games. Those losses were against division rivals that are closest to them in the standings. Connor McDavid proved to be too much once again, as the Kings dropped 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers. McDavid scored his career-high 42nd goal and became only the seventh player in NHL history to notch several point streaks of at least 15 games.

Minnesota is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. Robert Thomas scored the game-winning goal early in overtime. The Blues scored three straight goals to steal the win after the Wild was up 3-1 in the third period. Look for them to close out better tonight.  

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV (KCOPDT – Los Angeles, CA)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 13, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson (72) celebrates with team mates after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2022 Heritage Classic ice hockey game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Lightning

By Ben Macaluso42 seconds ago
Mar 27, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates his power play goal against the Colorado Avalanche with teammates in the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings vs. Wild

By Ben Macaluso42 seconds ago
Beach Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington

By Adam Childs42 seconds ago
USATSI_17675738
PBR Bull Riding

How to Watch PBR Wrangler Invitational

By Adam Childs42 seconds ago
Soccer Fans 2
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Gilgronis at Legion

By Evan Lazar42 seconds ago
Soccer Ball
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Louisville City FC at Loudoun United FC

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
ALABAMA SOFTBALL
College Softball

How to Watch Alabama at Florida in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
CHICAGO WOLVES
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Cleveland Monsters at Chicago Wolves

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Football
Football

How to Watch Trenton BIC at Paterson U

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy