How to Watch Kings at Flyers

The Kings continue their road trip Saturday when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.

The Kings are in the midst of one of the toughest stretches of their season. They are in the middle of a six-game road trip before heading home for one game and then going on another four-game trip.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings have gone 2-1 in their first three games, beating both the Devils and Islanders while losing in a shootout to the Rangers.

This is a make-or-break stretch for the Kings, as they battle for a playoff spot. So far they are passing the test.

Friday night, they will look to get a second straight win against a Flyers team that has lost 13 consecutive games.

It has been a brutal stretch for Philadelphia as the team has now just won five games over its last 29.

The Flyers have two losing streaks of at least 10 games this year. They have had a tough time getting out of rough patches in the schedule.

Friday, they will look to finally get back in the win column and slow down a Kings team that is playing well.

Regional restrictions may apply.