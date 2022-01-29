Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Kings continue their road trip Saturday when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers.

The Kings are in the midst of one of the toughest stretches of their season. They are in the middle of a six-game road trip before heading home for one game and then going on another four-game trip.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Kings have gone 2-1 in their first three games, beating both the Devils and Islanders while losing in a shootout to the Rangers. 

This is a make-or-break stretch for the Kings, as they battle for a playoff spot. So far they are passing the test.

Friday night, they will look to get a second straight win against a Flyers team that has lost 13 consecutive games.

It has been a brutal stretch for Philadelphia as the team has now just won five games over its last 29.

The Flyers have two losing streaks of at least 10 games this year. They have had a tough time getting out of rough patches in the schedule.

Friday, they will look to finally get back in the win column and slow down a Kings team that is playing well.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Philadelphia Flyers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates scoring a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Flyers

22 minutes ago
Horse Racing
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

52 minutes ago
USATSI_15727433
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

52 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

52 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

52 minutes ago
USATSI_17573253
College Wrestling

How to Watch Purdue at Indiana in College Wrestlin

1 hour ago
Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Butler

1 hour ago
Dec 22, 2021; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Ricky Council IV (4) drives to the basket around Prairie View A&amp;M Panthers guard William Douglas (21) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Wichita State at Tulane

1 hour ago
Mar 5, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Kellan Grady (31) is fouled while shooting the ball by George Mason Patriots guard Javon Greene (23) in the second half of a quarterfinal in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Robins Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch La Salle at Davidson

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy