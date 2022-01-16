How to Watch Kings at Kraken

The Pacific Division has a rivalry, as the Kings travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken.

The Kings are 19-13-5 on the year and No. 3 in the Pacific division. They have been red hot lately with a 4-1 record over their last five games. Their lone loss in their last five was against the Predators.

The Kraken are in the same division as the Kings, but they are 10-22-4 and No. 8 in the Pacific. They are 0-3 in their last five games after two of them were postponed. They lost to the Avalanche, Stars and Blue.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken Today:



Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT ROOT Sports Northwest

Adrian Kempe leads the Kings in scoring with 16 goals on the season. He adds seven assists in 112 shots on goal. Anze Kopitar is his sidekick with 11 goals and 22 assists on the season.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken in goals with 15 on the season and eight assists. Joonas Donskoi doesn't have a single goal, but he leads the team in assists with 14 on the year.

This is the first of four meetings between these two teams. They will each play two at home and two away. Obviously, with this one being at home for Seattle, if Kraken want a hope of winning the season series, they need to take this game.

