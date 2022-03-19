How to Watch Kings at Golden Knights

Both the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights got back on track in their previous games. Who can continue the streak?

In three of the last four games, the Los Angeles Kings have been part of a shutout. The first two shutouts they were on the wrong end of but in their last game they turned that narrative around. They beat their Bay-Area rivals beating the San Jose Sharks 3-0. Goalie Cal Petersen was great stopping all 29 shots he faced. It keeps them on pace in the Pacific where the Edmonton Oilers are nipping at their heels after getting a new head coach has given them the shot in the arm they needed.

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: Mar. 19, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Live stream the Los Angeles Kings at Vegas Golden Knights game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Those same Oilers just surpassed the Golden Knights who have been leading this division for most of the season. They have hit hard times dating back to last month and their most recent stretch has been really tough. Before their last game, they had lost five in a row. They finally broke out of that slide with a very impressive win against one of the league's best.

They beat the Florida Panthers with the home-ice advantage 5-3. Evgenii Dadonov scored two goals and even though the Panthers scored three, goalie Logan Thompson stopped 33 shots to help give them the advantage. Look for them to lean on the home crowd again tonight to get a much-needed divisional win.

Regional restrictions may apply.