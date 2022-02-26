How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Kings (28-17-7) and the Boston Bruins (30-17-4) hit the ice in Los Angeles, California on February 28, 2022 at Staples Center, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Kings rank sixth in the Western Conference with 63 points and the Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 64 points.
How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Boston
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: Staples Center
- Arena: Staples Center
Los Angeles and Boston Stats
- On average, the Kings put up 2.9 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Bruins allow 2.8 (12th).
- The Bruins are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Kings are sixth in goals allowed (2.7).
- Los Angeles is 14th in the NHL in goal differential, at +10 (+0.2 per game).
- Boston is 15th in the league in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).
- The Kings have scored 27 power-play goals (27th in league in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 29 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 35 while short-handed (28th in penalty-kill percentage).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (49 total points), having put up 15 goals and 34 assists.
- Adrian Kempe has 25 goals and 11 assists to total 36 points (0.7 per game).
- Viktor Arvidsson's 34 points this season have come via 15 goals and 19 assists.
- Cal Petersen has a 2.7 goals against average, and 494 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 43rd in the league.
Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
Boston Impact Players
- David Pastrnak's 50 points are pivotal for Boston. He has put up 28 goals and 22 assists in 51 games.
- Brad Marchand has amassed 48 points this season, with 21 goals and 27 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron is a key player on offense for Boston with 13 goals and 24 assists.
- Linus Ullmark has 725 saves while giving up 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
How To Watch
February
28
2022
Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings
TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
