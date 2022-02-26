Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (28-17-7) and the Boston Bruins (30-17-4) hit the ice in Los Angeles, California on February 28, 2022 at Staples Center, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Kings rank sixth in the Western Conference with 63 points and the Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 64 points.

Los Angeles and Boston Stats

  • On average, the Kings put up 2.9 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Bruins allow 2.8 (12th).
  • The Bruins are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Kings are sixth in goals allowed (2.7).
  • Los Angeles is 14th in the NHL in goal differential, at +10 (+0.2 per game).
  • Boston is 15th in the league in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).
  • The Kings have scored 27 power-play goals (27th in league in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 29 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 35 while short-handed (28th in penalty-kill percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (49 total points), having put up 15 goals and 34 assists.
  • Adrian Kempe has 25 goals and 11 assists to total 36 points (0.7 per game).
  • Viktor Arvidsson's 34 points this season have come via 15 goals and 19 assists.
  • Cal Petersen has a 2.7 goals against average, and 494 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 43rd in the league.

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Boston Impact Players

  • David Pastrnak's 50 points are pivotal for Boston. He has put up 28 goals and 22 assists in 51 games.
  • Brad Marchand has amassed 48 points this season, with 21 goals and 27 assists.
  • Patrice Bergeron is a key player on offense for Boston with 13 goals and 24 assists.
  • Linus Ullmark has 725 saves while giving up 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

February
28
2022

Boston Bruins at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
