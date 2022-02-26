Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (28-17-7) and the Boston Bruins (30-17-4) hit the ice in Los Angeles, California on February 28, 2022 at Staples Center, starting at 10:30 PM ET. The Kings rank sixth in the Western Conference with 63 points and the Bruins are eighth in the Eastern Conference with 64 points.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Boston

Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022

Monday, February 28, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Boston

Favorite Spread Total - - -

Los Angeles and Boston Stats

On average, the Kings put up 2.9 goals in a game (17th in NHL), and the Bruins allow 2.8 (12th).

The Bruins are 22nd in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.8), and the Kings are sixth in goals allowed (2.7).

Los Angeles is 14th in the NHL in goal differential, at +10 (+0.2 per game).

Boston is 15th in the league in goal differential, at 0 (0.0 per game).

The Kings have scored 27 power-play goals (27th in league in power-play percentage), and the Bruins have conceded 29 goals on power-plays (eighth in penalty-kill percentage).

The Bruins have scored 36 power-play goals (seventh in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 35 while short-handed (28th in penalty-kill percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (49 total points), having put up 15 goals and 34 assists.

Adrian Kempe has 25 goals and 11 assists to total 36 points (0.7 per game).

Viktor Arvidsson's 34 points this season have come via 15 goals and 19 assists.

Cal Petersen has a 2.7 goals against average, and 494 saves. His .898 save percentage ranks 43rd in the league.

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Boston Impact Players

David Pastrnak's 50 points are pivotal for Boston. He has put up 28 goals and 22 assists in 51 games.

Brad Marchand has amassed 48 points this season, with 21 goals and 27 assists.

Patrice Bergeron is a key player on offense for Boston with 13 goals and 24 assists.

Linus Ullmark has 725 saves while giving up 72 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (26th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

Regional restrictions apply.