Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (23) tries to defend during the first period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Monday NHL schedule features the Boston Bruins (34-18-4) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (30-19-7) at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Kings rank fifth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. Los Angeles

Betting Information for Boston vs. Los Angeles

Bruins vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bruins

-1.5

6

Boston and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Bruins are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Kings are 11th in goals allowed (2.8).
  • The Kings are scoring 2.9 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Bruins are conceding 2.8 (ninth).
  • Boston has a +11 goal differential on the season, 13th in the league.
  • Los Angeles is 15th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +6.
  • The Bruins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 24.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
  • The Kings have scored 28 power-play goals (on 16.1% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 34 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 11th in league).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar's 51 points are pivotal for Los Angeles. He has 15 goals and 36 assists in 57 games.
  • Viktor Arvidsson is one of the impact players on offense for Los Angeles with 38 total points (0.8 per game), with 18 goals and 20 assists in 50 games.
  • Adrian Kempe has posted 25 goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
  • Cal Petersen has 570 saves while allowing 64 goals (2.7 goals against average) with an .899 save percentage (40th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Boston Impact Players

  • One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has 57 points (31 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 18:48 per game.
  • Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 45 games, with 23 goals and 32 assists.
  • Patrice Bergeron has 16 goals and 26 assists for Boston.
  • Linus Ullmark has conceded 76 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 749 saves with a .908 save percentage (25th in the league).

Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
