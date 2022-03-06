Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/7/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Monday NHL schedule features the Boston Bruins (34-18-4) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (30-19-7) at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Bruins are seventh in the Eastern Conference and the Kings rank fifth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Boston vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Boston vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bruins
-1.5
6
Boston and Los Angeles Stats
- The Bruins are 17th in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Kings are 11th in goals allowed (2.8).
- The Kings are scoring 2.9 goals per game (18th in NHL), and the Bruins are conceding 2.8 (ninth).
- Boston has a +11 goal differential on the season, 13th in the league.
- Los Angeles is 15th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +6.
- The Bruins have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 24.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties).
- The Kings have scored 28 power-play goals (on 16.1% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Bruins have conceded 34 (killing off 81.0% of penalties, 11th in league).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar's 51 points are pivotal for Los Angeles. He has 15 goals and 36 assists in 57 games.
- Viktor Arvidsson is one of the impact players on offense for Los Angeles with 38 total points (0.8 per game), with 18 goals and 20 assists in 50 games.
- Adrian Kempe has posted 25 goals on the season, adding 11 assists.
- Cal Petersen has 570 saves while allowing 64 goals (2.7 goals against average) with an .899 save percentage (40th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Brendan Lemieux: Day To Day (Lower-body), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
Boston Impact Players
- One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has 57 points (31 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 18:48 per game.
- Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 45 games, with 23 goals and 32 assists.
- Patrice Bergeron has 16 goals and 26 assists for Boston.
- Linus Ullmark has conceded 76 goals (2.8 goals against average) and racked up 749 saves with a .908 save percentage (25th in the league).
Bruins Injuries: Curtis Lazar: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
7
2022
Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)