Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Buffalo Sabres (17-30-8) host the Los Angeles Kings (29-19-7) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on March 6, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Sabres rank 15th in the Eastern Conference with 42 points and the Kings are fifth in the Western Conference with 65 points.
How to Watch Buffalo vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Sunday, March 6, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Los Angeles
Buffalo and Los Angeles Stats
- The Sabres are 24th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Kings are 11th defensively (2.8 against).
- The Kings put up 2.9 goals per game (160 in 55 games), and the Sabres give up 3.6 (195 in 55).
- In terms of goal differential, Buffalo is -49 on the season (27th in league).
- Los Angeles is 15th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +5.
- On the power play, the Sabres have scored 29 goals (on 19.6% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 38 (killing off 75.3% of penalties, 28th in league).
- The Kings have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar drives the offense for Los Angeles with 50 points (0.9 per game), with 15 goals and 35 assists in 56 games (playing 20:33 per game).
- Adrian Kempe has collected 36 points this season, with 25 goals and 11 assists.
- Viktor Arvidsson is a top contributor on offense for Los Angeles with 15 goals and 20 assists.
- Cal Petersen has given up 64 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassed 570 saves with an .899 save percentage (41st in the league).
Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
Buffalo Impact Players
- Tage Thompson is Buffalo's leading contributor with 41 points. He has 23 goals and 18 assists this season.
- Jeff Skinner has 21 goals and 18 assists to total 39 points (0.7 per game).
- Rasmus Dahlin's season total of 35 points has come from eight goals and 27 assists.
- Dustin Tokarski has conceded 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) and racked up 532 saves with an .899 save percentage (41st in the league).
Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Out (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)
