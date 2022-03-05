Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/6/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (53) celebrates his second goal of the game with teammates during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Sabres (17-30-8) host the Los Angeles Kings (29-19-7) at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on March 6, 2022, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Sabres rank 15th in the Eastern Conference with 42 points and the Kings are fifth in the Western Conference with 65 points.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Los Angeles

Betting Information for Buffalo vs. Los Angeles

Sabres vs Kings Betting Information

Buffalo and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Sabres are 24th in the NHL in scoring (2.6 goals per game), and the Kings are 11th defensively (2.8 against).
  • The Kings put up 2.9 goals per game (160 in 55 games), and the Sabres give up 3.6 (195 in 55).
  • In terms of goal differential, Buffalo is -49 on the season (27th in league).
  • Los Angeles is 15th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +5.
  • On the power play, the Sabres have scored 29 goals (on 19.6% of opportunities, 19th in NHL), and short-handed the Kings have conceded 38 (killing off 75.3% of penalties, 28th in league).
  • The Kings have scored 28 power-play goals (successful on 16.2% of opportunities), and the Sabres have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar drives the offense for Los Angeles with 50 points (0.9 per game), with 15 goals and 35 assists in 56 games (playing 20:33 per game).
  • Adrian Kempe has collected 36 points this season, with 25 goals and 11 assists.
  • Viktor Arvidsson is a top contributor on offense for Los Angeles with 15 goals and 20 assists.
  • Cal Petersen has given up 64 goals (2.7 goals against average) and amassed 570 saves with an .899 save percentage (41st in the league).

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Buffalo Impact Players

  • Tage Thompson is Buffalo's leading contributor with 41 points. He has 23 goals and 18 assists this season.
  • Jeff Skinner has 21 goals and 18 assists to total 39 points (0.7 per game).
  • Rasmus Dahlin's season total of 35 points has come from eight goals and 27 assists.
  • Dustin Tokarski has conceded 60 goals (3.4 goals against average) and racked up 532 saves with an .899 save percentage (41st in the league).

Sabres Injuries: Colin Miller: Out (Upper Body), Henri Jokiharju: Out (Lower Body), Malcolm Subban: Out For Season (Upper Body), Drake Caggiula: Out For Season (Back), Vinnie Hinostroza: Out (Lower Body), Zemgus Girgensons: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

March
6
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Buffalo Sabres

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
