How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) makes a save on Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the second period at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Tuesday features a game between the Los Angeles Kings (38-26-10) and the Chicago Blackhawks (24-37-11), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Kings are eighth in the Western Conference (86 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (59 points).

How to Watch Chicago vs. Los Angeles

Los Angeles and Chicago Stats

  • On average, the Kings put up 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.5 (26th).
  • The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.8 (11th).
  • In terms of goal differential, Los Angeles is -2 on the season (18th in NHL).
  • Chicago's goal differential is -65 on the season (27th in the league).
  • The Blackhawks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.9% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 16.4% of opportunities).
  • The Kings have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (22nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 45 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane's 81 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has 22 goals and 59 assists in 68 games.
  • Alex DeBrincat has racked up 67 points this season, with 39 goals and 28 assists.
  • Seth Jones has 47 points so far, including five goals and 42 assists.
  • Kevin Lankinen has an .886 save percentage (52nd in the league), with 656 total saves, giving up 84 goals (3.7 goals against average).

Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (61 total points), having collected 18 goals and 43 assists.
  • Adrian Kempe has 32 goals and 16 assists to total 48 points (0.7 per game).
  • Trevor Moore has 45 total points for Los Angeles, with 14 goals and 31 assists.
  • In 39 games, Jonathan Quick has conceded 103 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has racked up 1022 saves.

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Kings Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/4/2022

Flames

L 3-2

Home

+149

4/7/2022

Oilers

L 3-2

Home

+110

4/10/2022

Wild

L 6-3

Away

+158

4/12/2022

Blackhawks

-

Away

-146

4/13/2022

Avalanche

-

Away

-

4/16/2022

Blue Jackets

-

Home

-

4/19/2022

Ducks

-

Away

-

Blackhawks Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/3/2022

Coyotes

L 3-2

Home

-211

4/7/2022

Kraken

L 2-0

Home

-152

4/10/2022

Stars

L 6-4

Home

+139

4/12/2022

Kings

-

Home

+124

4/14/2022

Sharks

-

Home

-

4/16/2022

Predators

-

Away

-

4/18/2022

Flames

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Chicago Blackhawks

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
