How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Tuesday features a game between the Los Angeles Kings (38-26-10) and the Chicago Blackhawks (24-37-11), starting at 8:30 PM ET at United Center. The Kings are eighth in the Western Conference (86 points), and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference (59 points).
How to Watch Chicago vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Los Angeles and Chicago Stats
- On average, the Kings put up 2.8 goals in a game (22nd in league), and the Blackhawks concede 3.5 (26th).
- The Blackhawks score 2.6 goals per game (28th in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.8 (11th).
- In terms of goal differential, Los Angeles is -2 on the season (18th in NHL).
- Chicago's goal differential is -65 on the season (27th in the league).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.9% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 37 power-play goals (successful on 16.4% of opportunities).
- The Kings have conceded 47 goals while short-handed (22nd in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 45 power-play goals (15th in power-play percentage).
Chicago Impact Players
- Patrick Kane's 81 points are pivotal for Chicago. He has 22 goals and 59 assists in 68 games.
- Alex DeBrincat has racked up 67 points this season, with 39 goals and 28 assists.
- Seth Jones has 47 points so far, including five goals and 42 assists.
- Kevin Lankinen has an .886 save percentage (52nd in the league), with 656 total saves, giving up 84 goals (3.7 goals against average).
Blackhawks Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (61 total points), having collected 18 goals and 43 assists.
- Adrian Kempe has 32 goals and 16 assists to total 48 points (0.7 per game).
- Trevor Moore has 45 total points for Los Angeles, with 14 goals and 31 assists.
- In 39 games, Jonathan Quick has conceded 103 goals (2.67 goals against average) and has racked up 1022 saves.
Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Kings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/4/2022
Flames
L 3-2
Home
+149
4/7/2022
Oilers
L 3-2
Home
+110
4/10/2022
Wild
L 6-3
Away
+158
4/12/2022
Blackhawks
-
Away
-146
4/13/2022
Avalanche
-
Away
-
4/16/2022
Blue Jackets
-
Home
-
4/19/2022
Ducks
-
Away
-
Blackhawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/3/2022
Coyotes
L 3-2
Home
-211
4/7/2022
Kraken
L 2-0
Home
-152
4/10/2022
Stars
L 6-4
Home
+139
4/12/2022
Kings
-
Home
+124
4/14/2022
Sharks
-
Home
-
4/16/2022
Predators
-
Away
-
4/18/2022
Flames
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.