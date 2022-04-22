Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates a goal with right wing Patrick Kane (88) and defenseman Seth Jones (4) against the Arizona Coyotes during the overtime session at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (41-27-10) take on the Chicago Blackhawks (26-40-11) during Thursday's NHL slate, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings rank seventh in the Western Conference with 92 points and the Blackhawks are 14th in the Western Conference with 63 points.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Chicago

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Staples Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Los Angeles vs. Chicago

DateHomeAwayResult

4/12/2022

Blackhawks

Kings

5-2 LA

3/24/2022

Kings

Blackhawks

4-3 (F/SO) CHI

Los Angeles and Chicago Stats

  • The Kings score 2.8 goals per game (21st in NHL), and the Blackhawks are conceding 3.6 (26th).
  • The Blackhawks put up 2.6 goals per game (203 in 77 games), and the Kings concede 2.9 (223 in 78).
  • Los Angeles is -3 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the NHL.
  • Chicago has a -71 goal differential on the season, 28th in the NHL.
  • The Kings have scored 37 power-play goals (27th in league in power-play percentage), and the Blackhawks have conceded 51 goals on power-plays (25th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Kings have conceded 50 goals while short-handed (22nd in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Blackhawks have scored 46 power-play goals (20th in power-play percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar is Los Angeles' leading contributor with 63 points. He has 18 goals and 45 assists this season.
  • Adrian Kempe has picked up 50 points (0.7 per game), scoring 34 goals and adding 16 assists.
  • Phillip Danault has 49 total points for Los Angeles, with 25 goals and 24 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has a goals against average of 2.6, and a .909 save percentage (26th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Chicago Impact Players

  • Patrick Kane is an offensive leader for Chicago with 89 points (1.2 per game), with 25 goals and 64 assists in 73 games (playing 21:49 per game).
  • Alex DeBrincat has racked up 75 points this season, with 40 goals and 35 assists.
  • Seth Jones has scored five goals on the season, chipping in 45 assists.
  • Kevin Lankinen has given up 98 goals (3.6 goals against average) and compiled 781 saves with an .889 save percentage (50th in the league).

Blackhawks Injuries: MacKenzie Entwistle: Day To Day (Shoulder), Jujhar Khaira: Out (Back), Connor Murphy: Out (Concussion Protocol)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

