How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen (34) makes a save against Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the overtime shootout at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche (26-8-3) visit the Los Angeles Kings (20-15-5) at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 20, 2022, starting at 9:30 PM ET. The Avalanche are first in the Western Conference (55 points), and the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference (45 points).

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Colorado

Betting Information for Colorado vs. Los Angeles

Avalanche vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Avalanche

-1.5

6.5

Colorado and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Avalanche score 4.2 goals per game (155 in 37 games), and the Kings concede 2.7 (108 in 40).
  • The Kings put up 2.8 goals per game (113 in 40 games), and the Avalanche give up 3.1 (115 in 37).
  • In terms of goal differential, Colorado is +40 on the season (third in NHL).
  • Los Angeles' goal differential is +5 on the season (15th in the league).
  • The Kings have conceded 29 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.1% of penalties), and the Avalanche have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 23.2% of opportunities).
  • The Kings have scored 20 power-play goals (on 15.9% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Avalanche have conceded 28 (killing off 75.0% of penalties, 27th in league).

Colorado Impact Players

  • Nazem Kadri is Colorado's leading contributor with 51 points. He has 15 goals and 36 assists this season.
  • Mikko Rantanen has 20 goals and 26 assists to total 46 points (1.4 per game).
  • Nathan MacKinnon has scored nine goals and added 31 assists through 27 games for Colorado.
  • Darcy Kuemper has a 2.7 goals against average, and 644 saves. His .908 save percentage ranks 26th in the league.

Avalanche Injuries: Ryan Murray: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jacob MacDonald: Out (Undisclosed), Valeri Nichushkin: Out (COVID-19), Darren Helm: Day To Day (Lower Body), Bowen Byram: Out (Personal), Stefan Matteau: Out (Lower body)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar has scored 12 goals (0.3 per game) and put up 23 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Los Angeles offense with 35 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.7 shots per game, shooting 11.2%.
  • Viktor Arvidsson has scored 24 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has nine goals and 15 assists.
  • Alex Iafallo is a key player on offense for Los Angeles with 11 goals and 13 assists.
  • Cal Petersen has an .899 save percentage (41st in the league). He has 364 saves, and has allowed 41 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed), Adrian Kempe: Out (COVID-19)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

