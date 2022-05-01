How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates the goal scored by center Anze Kopitar (11) against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Kempe provided an assist on the goal. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Monday NHL schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11) at Rogers Place, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Oilers are fifth in the Western Conference (104 points), and the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference (99 points).

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rogers Place

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth on defense (2.8 against).

The Kings are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).

Edmonton has a +34 goal differential on the season, 11th in the league.

Los Angeles is +3 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.

The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).

The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar drives the offense for Los Angeles with 67 points (0.8 per game), with 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games (playing 20:46 per game).

Adrian Kempe has helped lead the offense for Los Angeles this season with 35 goals and 19 assists.

Phillip Danault has earned 27 goals on the season, chipping in 24 assists.

Jonathan Quick has played 46 games this season, conceding 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 1168 saves and a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid has been a major player for Edmonton this season, with 123 points in 80 games.

Leon Draisaitl has 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.

Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.

In 45 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 136 goals (3.11 goals against average) and has recorded 1261 saves.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)

Oilers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/26/2022 Penguins W 5-1 Away +124 4/28/2022 Sharks W 5-4 Home -333 4/29/2022 Canucks W 3-2 Home -132 5/2/2022 Kings - Home -192 5/4/2022 Kings - Home - 5/6/2022 Kings - Away - 5/8/2022 Kings - Away -

Kings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Ducks W 4-2 Home -252 4/27/2022 Kraken W 5-3 Away -147 4/28/2022 Canucks L 3-2 Away +153 5/2/2022 Oilers - Away +160 5/4/2022 Oilers - Away - 5/6/2022 Oilers - Home - 5/8/2022 Oilers - Home -

Regional restrictions apply.