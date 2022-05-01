How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Monday NHL schedule includes the Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11) at Rogers Place, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Oilers are fifth in the Western Conference (104 points), and the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference (99 points).
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Monday, May 2, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rogers Place
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats
- The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth on defense (2.8 against).
- The Kings are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
- Edmonton has a +34 goal differential on the season, 11th in the league.
- Los Angeles is +3 overall in terms of goals this season, 17th in the league.
- The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).
- The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (17th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (27th in power-play percentage).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar drives the offense for Los Angeles with 67 points (0.8 per game), with 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games (playing 20:46 per game).
- Adrian Kempe has helped lead the offense for Los Angeles this season with 35 goals and 19 assists.
- Phillip Danault has earned 27 goals on the season, chipping in 24 assists.
- Jonathan Quick has played 46 games this season, conceding 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 1168 saves and a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid has been a major player for Edmonton this season, with 123 points in 80 games.
- Leon Draisaitl has 110 points (1.4 per game), scoring 55 goals and adding 55 assists.
- Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.
- In 45 games, Mikko Koskinen has conceded 136 goals (3.11 goals against average) and has recorded 1261 saves.
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Darnell Nurse: Out (Lower Body)
Oilers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/26/2022
Penguins
W 5-1
Away
+124
4/28/2022
Sharks
W 5-4
Home
-333
4/29/2022
Canucks
W 3-2
Home
-132
5/2/2022
Kings
-
Home
-192
5/4/2022
Kings
-
Home
-
5/6/2022
Kings
-
Away
-
5/8/2022
Kings
-
Away
-
Kings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Ducks
W 4-2
Home
-252
4/27/2022
Kraken
W 5-3
Away
-147
4/28/2022
Canucks
L 3-2
Away
+153
5/2/2022
Oilers
-
Away
+160
5/4/2022
Oilers
-
Away
-
5/6/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-
5/8/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.