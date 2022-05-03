Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) and the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11) hit the ice in Edmonton, Alberta on May 4, 2022 at Rogers Place, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Oilers rank fifth while the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rogers Place
Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats
- The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth on defense (2.8 against).
- The Kings are 20th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
- Edmonton is 11th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.
- Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the league).
- The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).
- The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar's 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games for Los Angeles add up to 67 total points on the season.
- Adrian Kempe has racked up 54 points this season, with 35 goals and 19 assists.
- Phillip Danault's 27 goals and 24 assists add up to 51 points this season.
- Jonathan Quick has 1168 saves while allowing 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Edmonton Impact Players
- One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has scored 123 points in 80 games (44 goals and 79 assists).
- Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 80 games, with 55 goals and 55 assists.
- Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Oilers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/28/2022
Sharks
W 5-4
Home
-333
4/29/2022
Canucks
W 3-2
Home
-132
5/2/2022
Kings
L 4-3
Home
-196
5/4/2022
Kings
-
Home
-191
5/6/2022
Kings
-
Away
-
5/8/2022
Kings
-
Away
-
Kings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/27/2022
Kraken
W 5-3
Away
-147
4/28/2022
Canucks
L 3-2
Away
+153
5/2/2022
Oilers
W 4-3
Away
+164
5/4/2022
Oilers
-
Away
+159
5/6/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-
5/8/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
