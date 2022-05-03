Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 2, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal by forward Leon Draisaitl (29) during the second period against Los Angeles Kings in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6) and the Los Angeles Kings (44-27-11) hit the ice in Edmonton, Alberta on May 4, 2022 at Rogers Place, starting at 10:00 PM ET. The Oilers rank fifth while the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rogers Place

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

The Oilers are seventh in the NHL in scoring (3.5 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth on defense (2.8 against).

The Kings are 20th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).

Edmonton is 11th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +34.

Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the league).

The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties).

The Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties), and the Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar's 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games for Los Angeles add up to 67 total points on the season.

Adrian Kempe has racked up 54 points this season, with 35 goals and 19 assists.

Phillip Danault's 27 goals and 24 assists add up to 51 points this season.

Jonathan Quick has 1168 saves while allowing 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (25th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Edmonton Impact Players

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has scored 123 points in 80 games (44 goals and 79 assists).

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 80 games, with 55 goals and 55 assists.

Zach Hyman has 54 total points for Edmonton, with 27 goals and 27 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a goals against average of 3.1, and a .903 save percentage (35th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Oilers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/28/2022 Sharks W 5-4 Home -333 4/29/2022 Canucks W 3-2 Home -132 5/2/2022 Kings L 4-3 Home -196 5/4/2022 Kings - Home -191 5/6/2022 Kings - Away - 5/8/2022 Kings - Away -

Kings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/27/2022 Kraken W 5-3 Away -147 4/28/2022 Canucks L 3-2 Away +153 5/2/2022 Oilers W 4-3 Away +164 5/4/2022 Oilers - Away +159 5/6/2022 Oilers - Home - 5/8/2022 Oilers - Home -

