Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrates after scoring a goal as LA Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) and center Adrian Kempe (9) react in the third period of game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

May 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrates after scoring a goal as LA Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) and center Adrian Kempe (9) react in the third period of game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers ready for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Los Angeles Kings, with the series tied 2-2. You can watch the game on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Oilers rank fifth and the Kings sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Kings give up 2.8 (232 in 82).
  • The Kings are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
  • Edmonton is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +34.
  • Los Angeles is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +3.
  • The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 53 goals on power-plays (22nd in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 52 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar is one of the top offensive options for Los Angeles with 67 points (0.8 per game), with 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games (playing 20:46 per game).
  • Adrian Kempe has amassed 54 points this season, with 35 goals and 19 assists.
  • Phillip Danault has netted 27 goals on the season, adding 24 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has a .910 save percentage (34th in the league). He has 1168 saves, and has given up 116 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Edmonton Impact Players

  • One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has scored 123 points in 80 games (44 goals and 79 assists).
  • Leon Draisaitl has 55 goals and 55 assists to total 110 points (1.4 per game).
  • Zach Hyman's season total of 54 points has come from 27 goals and 27 assists.
  • Mikko Koskinen has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1261 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 46th in the league.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Oilers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/4/2022

Kings

W 6-0

Home

-210

5/6/2022

Kings

W 8-2

Away

-151

5/8/2022

Kings

L 4-0

Away

-169

5/10/2022

Kings

-

Home

-223

5/12/2022

Kings

-

Away

-

Kings Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/4/2022

Oilers

L 6-0

Away

+173

5/6/2022

Oilers

L 8-2

Home

+127

5/8/2022

Oilers

W 4-0

Home

+142

5/10/2022

Oilers

-

Away

+182

5/12/2022

Oilers

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 28, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during overtime at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Kings vs. Oilers, Game 5 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
May 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) controls the puck against Los Angeles Kings left wing Alex Iafallo (19) during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrates after scoring a goal as LA Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) and center Adrian Kempe (9) react in the third period of game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
MLB

Rockies vs. Giants stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates scoring a run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies vs. Mariners stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs21 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) celebrates a win with Minnesota Wild goaltender Cam Talbot (33) after the game against the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Blues vs. Wild, Game 5 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller (6) and third baseman Ernie Clement (28) celebrate after the Guardians beat the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/10/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

Sacramento State vs. Fresno State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy