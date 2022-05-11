Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Edmonton Oilers ready for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Los Angeles Kings, with the series tied 2-2. You can watch the game on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Oilers rank fifth and the Kings sixth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rogers Place
Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats
- The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Kings give up 2.8 (232 in 82).
- The Kings are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).
- Edmonton is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +34.
- Los Angeles is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +3.
- The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 53 goals on power-plays (22nd in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 52 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar is one of the top offensive options for Los Angeles with 67 points (0.8 per game), with 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games (playing 20:46 per game).
- Adrian Kempe has amassed 54 points this season, with 35 goals and 19 assists.
- Phillip Danault has netted 27 goals on the season, adding 24 assists.
- Jonathan Quick has a .910 save percentage (34th in the league). He has 1168 saves, and has given up 116 goals (2.6 goals against average).
Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Edmonton Impact Players
- One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has scored 123 points in 80 games (44 goals and 79 assists).
- Leon Draisaitl has 55 goals and 55 assists to total 110 points (1.4 per game).
- Zach Hyman's season total of 54 points has come from 27 goals and 27 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1261 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 46th in the league.
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Oilers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/4/2022
Kings
W 6-0
Home
-210
5/6/2022
Kings
W 8-2
Away
-151
5/8/2022
Kings
L 4-0
Away
-169
5/10/2022
Kings
-
Home
-223
5/12/2022
Kings
-
Away
-
Kings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/4/2022
Oilers
L 6-0
Away
+173
5/6/2022
Oilers
L 8-2
Home
+127
5/8/2022
Oilers
W 4-0
Home
+142
5/10/2022
Oilers
-
Away
+182
5/12/2022
Oilers
-
Home
-
