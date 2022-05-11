Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

May 6, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrates after scoring a goal as LA Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) and center Adrian Kempe (9) react in the third period of game three of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers ready for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Los Angeles Kings, with the series tied 2-2. You can watch the game on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Oilers rank fifth and the Kings sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Rogers Place

Rogers Place Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Kings give up 2.8 (232 in 82).

The Kings are 20th in the NHL in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals allowed (3.1).

Edmonton is 11th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +34.

Los Angeles is 17th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +3.

The Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (third in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 53 goals on power-plays (22nd in penalty-kill percentage).

The Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (27th in NHL in power-play percentage), and the Oilers have conceded 52 while short-handed (17th in penalty-kill percentage).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar is one of the top offensive options for Los Angeles with 67 points (0.8 per game), with 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games (playing 20:46 per game).

Adrian Kempe has amassed 54 points this season, with 35 goals and 19 assists.

Phillip Danault has netted 27 goals on the season, adding 24 assists.

Jonathan Quick has a .910 save percentage (34th in the league). He has 1168 saves, and has given up 116 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Edmonton Impact Players

One of Edmonton's top offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has scored 123 points in 80 games (44 goals and 79 assists).

Leon Draisaitl has 55 goals and 55 assists to total 110 points (1.4 per game).

Zach Hyman's season total of 54 points has come from 27 goals and 27 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a 3.1 goals against average, and 1261 saves. His .903 save percentage ranks 46th in the league.

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Oilers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/4/2022 Kings W 6-0 Home -210 5/6/2022 Kings W 8-2 Away -151 5/8/2022 Kings L 4-0 Away -169 5/10/2022 Kings - Home -223 5/12/2022 Kings - Away -

Kings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/4/2022 Oilers L 6-0 Away +173 5/6/2022 Oilers L 8-2 Home +127 5/8/2022 Oilers W 4-0 Home +142 5/10/2022 Oilers - Away +182 5/12/2022 Oilers - Home -

Regional restrictions apply.