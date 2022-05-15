Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, with the series tied up 3-3. Watch on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Oilers sit in fifth place and the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Rogers Place
Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats
- The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Kings concede 2.8 (232 in 82).
- The Kings are 20th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).
- Edmonton is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).
- Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the league).
- The Kings have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities).
- The Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar drives the offense for Los Angeles with 67 points (0.8 per game), with 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games (playing 20:46 per game).
- Adrian Kempe has helped lead the offense for Los Angeles this season with 35 goals and 19 assists.
- Phillip Danault has earned 27 goals on the season, chipping in 24 assists.
- Jonathan Quick has 1168 saves while giving up 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (33rd in the league).
Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Edmonton Impact Players
- One of Edmonton's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists) and plays an average of 22:03 per game.
- Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 110 points (55 goals, 55 assists) to the team.
- Zach Hyman has 27 goals and 27 assists for Edmonton.
- Mikko Koskinen has conceded 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 1261 saves with a .903 save percentage (47th in the league).
Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)
Oilers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/8/2022
Kings
L 4-0
Away
-169
5/10/2022
Kings
L 5-4
Home
-229
5/12/2022
Kings
W 4-2
Away
-139
5/14/2022
Kings
-
Home
-207
Kings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/8/2022
Oilers
W 4-0
Home
+142
5/10/2022
Oilers
W 5-4
Away
+188
5/12/2022
Oilers
L 4-2
Home
+118
5/14/2022
Oilers
-
Away
+171
