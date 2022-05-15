Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7

Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) celebrates with center Connor McDavid (97) defenseman Cody Ceci (5) and right wing Kailer Yamamoto (56) his empty net goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, with the series tied up 3-3. Watch on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Oilers sit in fifth place and the Kings are sixth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Edmonton vs. Los Angeles

Edmonton and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Oilers score 3.5 goals per game (285 in 82 games), and the Kings concede 2.8 (232 in 82).
  • The Kings are 20th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Oilers are 18th in goals conceded (3.1).
  • Edmonton is 11th in the league in goal differential, at +34 (+0.4 per game).
  • Los Angeles' goal differential is +3 on the season (17th in the league).
  • The Kings have conceded 53 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.7% of penalties), and the Oilers have scored 60 power-play goals (successful on 25.5% of opportunities).
  • The Kings have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 15.7% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 52 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.4% of penalties).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar drives the offense for Los Angeles with 67 points (0.8 per game), with 19 goals and 48 assists in 81 games (playing 20:46 per game).
  • Adrian Kempe has helped lead the offense for Los Angeles this season with 35 goals and 19 assists.
  • Phillip Danault has earned 27 goals on the season, chipping in 24 assists.
  • Jonathan Quick has 1168 saves while giving up 116 goals (2.6 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (33rd in the league).

Kings Injuries: Viktor Arvidsson: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out For Season (Wrist), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Edmonton Impact Players

  • One of Edmonton's top contributing offensive players this season is Connor McDavid, who has 123 points (44 goals, 79 assists) and plays an average of 22:03 per game.
  • Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's offensive options, contributing 110 points (55 goals, 55 assists) to the team.
  • Zach Hyman has 27 goals and 27 assists for Edmonton.
  • Mikko Koskinen has conceded 136 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 1261 saves with a .903 save percentage (47th in the league).

Oilers Injuries: Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder)

Oilers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/8/2022

Kings

L 4-0

Away

-169

5/10/2022

Kings

L 5-4

Home

-229

5/12/2022

Kings

W 4-2

Away

-139

5/14/2022

Kings

-

Home

-207

Kings Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/8/2022

Oilers

W 4-0

Home

+142

5/10/2022

Oilers

W 5-4

Away

+188

5/12/2022

Oilers

L 4-2

Home

+118

5/14/2022

Oilers

-

Away

+171

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

