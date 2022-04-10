Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 8, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) controls the puck as St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) defends during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Wild (43-21-6) host the Los Angeles Kings (38-25-10) at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 10, 2022, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Wild rank fourth with 92 points and the Kings are seventh with 86 points in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Wild vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteMoneylineTotal

Wild

-189

5.5

Minnesota and Los Angeles Stats

  • The Wild score 3.6 goals per game (252 in 70 games), and the Kings give up 2.8 (204 in 73).
  • The Kings are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Wild concede 3.1 (18th).
  • Minnesota is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +37 (+0.5 per game).
  • Los Angeles' goal differential is +1 on the season (18th in the NHL).
  • The Wild have scored 43 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (22nd in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Kings have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 16.1% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 55 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar is one of the top offensive options for Los Angeles with 61 points (0.8 per game), with 18 goals and 43 assists in 73 games (playing 20:55 per game).
  • Adrian Kempe has posted 47 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 31 goals and 16 assists.
  • Los Angeles' Trevor Moore is among the leaders on the team with 44 total points (14 goals and 30 assists).
  • Jonathan Quick has played 39 games this season, conceding 103 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 1022 saves and a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Dustin Brown: Out (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

Minnesota Impact Players

  • One of Minnesota's most productive offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 88 points (41 goals, 47 assists) and plays an average of 18:58 per game.
  • Mats Zuccarello has picked up 71 points (1.1 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 50 assists.
  • Kevin Fiala has 24 goals and 38 assists for Minnesota.
  • Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1388 saves. His .910 save percentage ranks 24th in the league.

Wild Injuries: Jon Merrill: Out (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)

How To Watch

April
10
2022

Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
