How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Wild (43-21-6) host the Los Angeles Kings (38-25-10) at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota on April 10, 2022, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The Wild rank fourth with 92 points and the Kings are seventh with 86 points in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Betting Information for Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Wild
-189
5.5
Minnesota and Los Angeles Stats
- The Wild score 3.6 goals per game (252 in 70 games), and the Kings give up 2.8 (204 in 73).
- The Kings are scoring 2.8 goals per game (22nd in league), and the Wild concede 3.1 (18th).
- Minnesota is seventh in the league in goal differential, at +37 (+0.5 per game).
- Los Angeles' goal differential is +1 on the season (18th in the NHL).
- The Wild have scored 43 power-play goals (19th in league in power-play percentage), and the Kings have conceded 46 goals on power-plays (22nd in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Kings have scored 36 power-play goals (successful on 16.1% of opportunities), and the Wild have conceded 55 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.4% of penalties).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar is one of the top offensive options for Los Angeles with 61 points (0.8 per game), with 18 goals and 43 assists in 73 games (playing 20:55 per game).
- Adrian Kempe has posted 47 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 31 goals and 16 assists.
- Los Angeles' Trevor Moore is among the leaders on the team with 44 total points (14 goals and 30 assists).
- Jonathan Quick has played 39 games this season, conceding 103 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 1022 saves and a .908 save percentage (26th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Dustin Brown: Out (Undisclosed), Drew Doughty: Out (Undisclosed), Mikey Anderson: Out (Upper body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Minnesota Impact Players
- One of Minnesota's most productive offensive players this season is Kirill Kaprizov, who has 88 points (41 goals, 47 assists) and plays an average of 18:58 per game.
- Mats Zuccarello has picked up 71 points (1.1 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 50 assists.
- Kevin Fiala has 24 goals and 38 assists for Minnesota.
- Marc-Andre Fleury has a 2.9 goals against average, and 1388 saves. His .910 save percentage ranks 24th in the league.
Wild Injuries: Jon Merrill: Out (Upper Body), Matt Dumba: Day To Day (Upper Body)
