    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Kings (16-12-5) square off against the Nashville Predators (20-11-2) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings are 10th and the Predators second in the Western Conference.

    How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Nashville

    Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Nashville

    Kings vs Predators Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    -

    -

    -

    Los Angeles and Nashville Stats

    • The Kings are scoring 2.7 goals per game (23rd in NHL), and the Predators concede 2.7 (eighth).
    • The Predators score 3.0 goals per game (14th in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.7 (eighth).
    • Los Angeles is +1 overall in terms of goals this season, 18th in the NHL.
    • Nashville's goal differential is +12 on the season (11th in the league).
    • The Predators have conceded 20 power-play goals (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 18 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
    • The Kings have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (26th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Predators have scored 25 power-play goals (sixth in power-play percentage).

    Los Angeles Impact Players

    • One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 21:20 per game.
    • Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' most productive contributors through 33 games, with 14 goals and six assists.
    • Alex Iafallo has 20 total points for Los Angeles, with 10 goals and 10 assists.
    • In 21 games, Jonathan Quick has conceded 49 goals (2.3 per game) and has racked up 589 saves (28.0 per game).
    • Cal Petersen has conceded 34 goals (3.1 per game) and racked up 285 saves (25.9 per game) with an .893 save percentage (44th in the league).

    Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)

    Nashville Impact Players

    • Roman Josi's 30 points are important for Nashville. He has recorded 11 goals and 19 assists in 32 games.
    • Mikael Granlund has amassed 29 points this season, with five goals and 24 assists.
    • Matt Duchene is a top contributor on offense for Nashville with 13 goals and 16 assists.
    • Juuse Saros has a .925 save percentage (sixth-best in the league), with 705 total saves (26.1 per game), giving up 57 goals (2.1 per game).

    Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Health Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    6
    2022

    Nashville Predators at Los Angeles Kings

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

