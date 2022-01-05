How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Kings (16-12-5) square off against the Nashville Predators (20-11-2) in NHL action on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings are 10th and the Predators second in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Nashville
- Game Day: Thursday, January 6, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Nashville
Los Angeles and Nashville Stats
- The Kings are scoring 2.7 goals per game (23rd in NHL), and the Predators concede 2.7 (eighth).
- The Predators score 3.0 goals per game (14th in NHL), and the Kings concede 2.7 (eighth).
- Los Angeles is +1 overall in terms of goals this season, 18th in the NHL.
- Nashville's goal differential is +12 on the season (11th in the league).
- The Predators have conceded 20 power-play goals (10th in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Kings have scored 18 power-play goals (24th in power-play percentage).
- The Kings have conceded 23 goals while short-handed (26th in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Predators have scored 25 power-play goals (sixth in power-play percentage).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) and plays an average of 21:20 per game.
- Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' most productive contributors through 33 games, with 14 goals and six assists.
- Alex Iafallo has 20 total points for Los Angeles, with 10 goals and 10 assists.
- In 21 games, Jonathan Quick has conceded 49 goals (2.3 per game) and has racked up 589 saves (28.0 per game).
- Cal Petersen has conceded 34 goals (3.1 per game) and racked up 285 saves (25.9 per game) with an .893 save percentage (44th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body)
Nashville Impact Players
- Roman Josi's 30 points are important for Nashville. He has recorded 11 goals and 19 assists in 32 games.
- Mikael Granlund has amassed 29 points this season, with five goals and 24 assists.
- Matt Duchene is a top contributor on offense for Nashville with 13 goals and 16 assists.
- Juuse Saros has a .925 save percentage (sixth-best in the league), with 705 total saves (26.1 per game), giving up 57 goals (2.1 per game).
Predators Injuries: Dante Fabbro: Out (Health Protocols), Thomas Novak: Out (Health Protocols)
