How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates after a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday features a meeting in Newark, New Jersey between the Los Angeles Kings (20-16-5) and New Jersey Devils (15-19-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Kings rank seventh in the Western Conference with 45 points and the Devils are 11th in the Eastern Conference with 35 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and New Jersey Stats

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt's 11 goals and 23 assists in 36 games for New Jersey add up to 34 total points on the season.

Nico Hischier has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with eight goals and 16 assists.

New Jersey's Andreas Johnsson is among the top offensive players on the team with 24 total points (10 goals and 14 assists).

Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Ty Smith: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Los Angeles Impact Players

One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 21:11 per game.

Alex Iafallo is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Viktor Arvidsson's season total of 24 points has come from nine goals and 15 assists.

Cal Petersen has allowed 41 goals (2.74 goals against average) and recorded 364 saves.

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

