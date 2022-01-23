Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates after a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 22, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates after a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Sunday features a meeting in Newark, New Jersey between the Los Angeles Kings (20-16-5) and New Jersey Devils (15-19-5) at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Kings rank seventh in the Western Conference with 45 points and the Devils are 11th in the Eastern Conference with 35 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Los Angeles

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. New Jersey

Kings vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Kings

-1.5

5.5

Los Angeles and New Jersey Stats

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt's 11 goals and 23 assists in 36 games for New Jersey add up to 34 total points on the season.
  • Nico Hischier has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with eight goals and 16 assists.
  • New Jersey's Andreas Johnsson is among the top offensive players on the team with 24 total points (10 goals and 14 assists).
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Ty Smith: Out (Upper Body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Anze Kopitar, who has 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 21:11 per game.
  • Alex Iafallo is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) to the team.
  • Viktor Arvidsson's season total of 24 points has come from nine goals and 15 assists.
  • Cal Petersen has allowed 41 goals (2.74 goals against average) and recorded 364 saves.

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Los Angeles Kings at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken, from left, defenseman Vince Dunn (29), defenseman Mark Giordano (5) and left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrate after a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Panthers vs. Kraken

3 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken, from left, defenseman Vince Dunn (29), defenseman Mark Giordano (5) and left wing Jared McCann (16) celebrate after a game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) get tied up causing a jump ball call during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) prepares to pass behind Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32), forward Aaron Gordon (50) and forward Will Barton (5) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) gets between Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) and to the basket during the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 111-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

3 minutes ago
UCLA Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch UCLA at USC in Women's College Basketball

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17440905
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Warriors

33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy