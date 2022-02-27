Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with teammates after assisting on a goal by center Adrian Kempe (9) against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. The Kings won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings (28-17-7) take the ice against the New York Islanders (19-20-8) as a part of Saturday's NHL schedule, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings are sixth (with 63 points) in the Western Conference and the Islanders are 11th (46 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. New York

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and New York Stats

The Kings are 17th in the league in scoring (2.9 goals per game), and the Islanders are fifth on defense (2.7 against).

On average, the Islanders score 2.5 goals in a game (29th in league), and the Kings allow 2.7 (sixth).

Los Angeles is 14th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +10.

New York's goal differential is -9 on the season (21st in the league).

On the power play, the Kings have scored 27 goals (on 16.5% of opportunities, 27th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 21 (killing off 81.4% of penalties, 11th in league).

The Kings have conceded 35 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.5% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 22 power-play goals (successful on 18.2% of opportunities).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar has been a top contributor on Los Angeles this season, with 49 points in 52 games.

Adrian Kempe has 36 points (0.7 per game), scoring 25 goals and adding 11 assists.

Viktor Arvidsson's 34 points this season have come via 15 goals and 19 assists.

Cal Petersen has allowed 56 goals (2.68 goals against average) and recorded 494 saves.

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

Mathew Barzal is an offensive leader for New York with 36 points (0.8 per game), with 12 goals and 24 assists in 44 games (playing 18:41 per game).

Brock Nelson has totaled 28 total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has 19 goals and nine assists.

Noah Dobson has scored eight goals on the season, chipping in 15 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has a .920 save percentage (11th in the league), with 944 total saves, giving up 82 goals (2.4 goals against average).

Islanders Injuries: None

