Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Kings (17-13-5) host the New York Rangers (23-9-4) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings rank eighth in the Western Conference and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Los Angeles vs. New York
- Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Staples Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Kings
-1.5
5.5
Los Angeles and New York Stats
- On average, the Kings post 2.7 goals in a game (23rd in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).
- On average, the Rangers score 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Kings allow 2.6 (sixth).
- Los Angeles is +3 overall in goal differential this season, 16th in the league.
- New York is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +14.
- On the power play, the Kings have scored 19 goals (on 16.8% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 16 (killing off 84.8% of penalties, fourth in league).
- The Rangers have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.7% of penalties).
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (29 total points), having amassed nine goals and 20 assists.
- Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 21 points (15 goals, six assists) to the team.
- Alex Iafallo's season total of 20 points has come from 10 goals and 10 assists.
- In 22 games, Jonathan Quick has conceded 52 goals (2.4 per game) and has racked up 605 saves (27.5 per game).
- Los Angeles also uses Cal Petersen in goal. He has conceded 34 goals (2.8 per game) and racked up 306 saves (25.5 per game), with a .900 save percentage (37th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Christian Wolanin: Out (Health Protocols), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin's 10 goals and 26 assists in 31 games for New York add up to 36 total points on the season.
- Adam Fox has helped lead the attack for New York this season with five goals and 31 assists.
- Mika Zibanejad is a crucial contributor on offense for New York with 12 goals and 20 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has a .936 save percentage (first in the league), with 613 total saves (29.2 per game), giving up 42 goals (2.0 per game).
- Alexandar Georgiev has a .904 save percentage, has made 369 saves (23.1 per game), and has given up 39 goals (2.4 per game).
Rangers Injuries: Julien Gauthier: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Dryden Hunt: Out (Upper body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Reaves: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
Regional restrictions apply.