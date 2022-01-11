Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Los Angeles Kings (17-13-5) host the New York Rangers (23-9-4) as a part of Monday's NHL slate, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings rank eighth in the Western Conference and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Los Angeles vs. New York

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Staples Center

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Kings -1.5 5.5

Los Angeles and New York Stats

On average, the Kings post 2.7 goals in a game (23rd in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).

On average, the Rangers score 2.9 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Kings allow 2.6 (sixth).

Los Angeles is +3 overall in goal differential this season, 16th in the league.

New York is 12th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +14.

On the power play, the Kings have scored 19 goals (on 16.8% of opportunities, 25th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 16 (killing off 84.8% of penalties, fourth in league).

The Rangers have scored 25 power-play goals (successful on 23.4% of opportunities), and the Kings have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 74.7% of penalties).

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar is one of Los Angeles' top contributors (29 total points), having amassed nine goals and 20 assists.

Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 21 points (15 goals, six assists) to the team.

Alex Iafallo's season total of 20 points has come from 10 goals and 10 assists.

In 22 games, Jonathan Quick has conceded 52 goals (2.4 per game) and has racked up 605 saves (27.5 per game).

Los Angeles also uses Cal Petersen in goal. He has conceded 34 goals (2.8 per game) and racked up 306 saves (25.5 per game), with a .900 save percentage (37th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Christian Wolanin: Out (Health Protocols), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Carl Grundstrom: Out (Health Protocols), Martin Frk: Out (Health Protocols), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin's 10 goals and 26 assists in 31 games for New York add up to 36 total points on the season.

Adam Fox has helped lead the attack for New York this season with five goals and 31 assists.

Mika Zibanejad is a crucial contributor on offense for New York with 12 goals and 20 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a .936 save percentage (first in the league), with 613 total saves (29.2 per game), giving up 42 goals (2.0 per game).

Alexandar Georgiev has a .904 save percentage, has made 369 saves (23.1 per game), and has given up 39 goals (2.4 per game).

Rangers Injuries: Julien Gauthier: Out (Health Protocols), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Dryden Hunt: Out (Upper body), Igor Shesterkin: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Reaves: Out (Health and Safety Protocols)

