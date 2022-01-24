Skip to main content

How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils goaltender Jon Gillies (32) makes a save on Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) during the first period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers (27-11-4) host the Los Angeles Kings (21-16-5) during Monday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers are third (with 58 points) in the Eastern Conference and the Kings are sixth (47 points) in the Western Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Los Angeles

Betting Information for New York vs. Los Angeles

Rangers vs Kings Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Rangers

-1.5

5.5

New York and Los Angeles Stats

Los Angeles Impact Players

  • Anze Kopitar's 36 points are important for Los Angeles. He has put up 13 goals and 23 assists in 42 games.
  • Alex Iafallo has helped lead the attack for Los Angeles this season with 12 goals and 14 assists.
  • Viktor Arvidsson has 25 points so far, including 10 goals and 15 assists.
  • Cal Petersen has a .900 save percentage (38th in the league), with 387 total saves, allowing 43 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

New York Impact Players

  • Adam Fox is New York's leading contributor with 45 points. He has seven goals and 38 assists this season.
  • Artemi Panarin has 11 goals and 32 assists to total 43 points (1.2 per game).
  • Chris Kreider has scored 29 goals and added 13 assists through 42 games for New York.
  • Igor Shesterkin has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .936 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Lower Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
