Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Kings (14-12-5) host the Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-5) during Saturday's NHL action, starting at 10:30 PM ET at Staples Center. The Kings are ninth (with 33 points) in the Western Conference and the Flyers are ninth (31 points) in the Eastern Conference.

    How to Watch Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

    • Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
    • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Staples Center
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Philadelphia

    Kings vs Flyers Betting Information

    Los Angeles and Philadelphia Stats

    • The Kings score 2.6 goals per game (82 in 31 games), and the Flyers concede 3.1 (94 in 30).
    • The Flyers are 22nd in the NHL in scoring (2.7 goals per game), and the Kings are ninth on defense (2.7 against).
    • Los Angeles is 18th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at -2.
    • Philadelphia has a -14 goal differential on the season, 23rd in the NHL.
    • On the power play, the Kings have scored 17 goals (on 16.7% of opportunities, 24th in NHL), and short-handed the Flyers have conceded 18 (killing off 81.1% of penalties, 12th in league).
    • The Kings have conceded 21 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.1% of penalties), and the Flyers have scored 14 power-play goals (successful on 16.5% of opportunities).

    Los Angeles Impact Players

    • Anze Kopitar has been a big player for Los Angeles this season, with 28 points in 32 games.
    • Alex Iafallo is another of Los Angeles' most productive contributors through 32 games, with 10 goals and 10 assists.
    • Adrian Kempe has scored 13 goals and added six assists through 32 games for Los Angeles.
    • Jonathan Quick has allowed 2.3 goals per game this season and is racking up 26.9 saves per matchup. His .923 save percentage is ninth-best in the league.
    • Los Angeles also uses Cal Petersen in goal. He has conceded 34 goals (3.1 per game) and recorded 285 saves (25.9 per game), with an .893 save percentage (42nd in the league).

    Kings Injuries: Andreas Athanasiou: Out (Undisclosed), Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Cal Petersen: Out (COVID-19)

    Philadelphia Impact Players

    • Claude Giroux has scored 11 goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 15 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Philadelphia offense with 26 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 2.6 shots per game, shooting 13.6%.
    • Cam Atkinson has collected 20 points this season, with 12 goals and eight assists.
    • Travis Konecny is a top player on offense for Philadelphia with five goals and 13 assists.
    • Carter Hart has 568 saves (29.9 per game) while giving up 51 goals (2.7 per game) with a .918 save percentage (15th in the league).
    • Martin Jones has a .911 save percentage, has made 377 saves (31.4 per game), and has conceded 37 goals (3.1 per game).

    Flyers Injuries: Scott Laughton: Out (Health Protocols), Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Derick Brassard: Out (Health Protocols), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Carter Hart: Out (Health Protocols), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Philadelphia Flyers at Los Angeles Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    10:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    NHL

