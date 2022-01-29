How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saturday NHL schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers (13-22-8) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (21-16-6) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Flyers rank 13th in the Eastern Conference and the Kings are seventh in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Philadelphia and Los Angeles Stats
Los Angeles Impact Players
- Anze Kopitar's 13 goals and 24 assists in 44 games for Los Angeles add up to 37 total points on the season.
- Alex Iafallo is a key piece of the offense for Los Angeles with 27 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 14 assists in 42 games.
- Viktor Arvidsson is a top player on offense for Los Angeles with 10 goals and 15 assists.
- Cal Petersen has played 17 games this season, conceding 43 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 387 saves and a .900 save percentage (40th in the league).
Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)
Philadelphia Impact Players
- Claude Giroux is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (33 total points), having collected 15 goals and 18 assists.
- Cam Atkinson has 32 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 17 assists.
- Travis Konecny has seven goals and 17 assists for Philadelphia.
- In 27 games, Carter Hart has conceded 75 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has racked up 779 saves.
Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)
