The Saturday NHL schedule includes the Philadelphia Flyers (13-22-8) hosting the Los Angeles Kings (21-16-6) at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Flyers rank 13th in the Eastern Conference and the Kings are seventh in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Saturday, January 29, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center

Betting Information for Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

Philadelphia and Los Angeles Stats

Los Angeles Impact Players

Anze Kopitar's 13 goals and 24 assists in 44 games for Los Angeles add up to 37 total points on the season.

Alex Iafallo is a key piece of the offense for Los Angeles with 27 total points this season. He has scored 13 goals and added 14 assists in 42 games.

Viktor Arvidsson is a top player on offense for Los Angeles with 10 goals and 15 assists.

Cal Petersen has played 17 games this season, conceding 43 goals (2.7 goals against average) with 387 saves and a .900 save percentage (40th in the league).

Kings Injuries: Alexander Edler: Out (Lower-body), Sean Walker: Out For Season (Lower body), Lias Andersson: Out (Undisclosed)

Philadelphia Impact Players

Claude Giroux is one of Philadelphia's top contributors (33 total points), having collected 15 goals and 18 assists.

Cam Atkinson has 32 points (0.7 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 17 assists.

Travis Konecny has seven goals and 17 assists for Philadelphia.

In 27 games, Carter Hart has conceded 75 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has racked up 779 saves.

Flyers Injuries: Ryan Ellis: Out (Lower-body), Kevin Hayes: Out (Upper body), Tanner Laczynski: Out For Season (Hip), Nate Thompson: Out (Shoulder), Patrick Brown: Out (Knee), Joel Farabee: Out (Upper Body), Wade Allison: Out (Knee), Samuel Morin: Out (Lower body)

